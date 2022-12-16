Potential reason for last-minute injury angle on WWE SmackDown

In the world of WWE, it's hard to know if an injury is legit or work.

During the December 9 episode of SmackDown, in the background of a Legado del Fantasma interview segment in the parking lot, Shotzi was attacked and had her hand slammed in a car door by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

This led to many fans speculating as to whether Shotzi's injury was real or not.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the injury to Shotzi's hand is legitimate. This explains why the attack from Rousey and Baszler took place off-screen.

The SmackDown Superstar is scheduled to be sidelined for the next six weeks, which should bring her back in time for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event.

Is WWE suffering from depth issues in the SmackDown women's division?

The recently returning Tegan Nox teamed up with Liv Morgan on SmackDown to face Shayna Baszler and SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

This match alone featured four of the seven active women on the SmackDown roster right now.

With six women currently either injured or off television and four women being pigeonholed in manager positions, there doesn't appear to be a lot of depth on the blue brand at the moment.

Thankfully for WWE at the moment, they can utilize the three women in Damage CTRL to add some depth to SmackDown for as long as they hold the women's tag team titles, but that only appears to be a short-term solution.

Multiple rumors point to Becky Lynch winning the 2023 Royal Rumble so she can challenge Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 39.

If The Man gets shifted to SmackDown in 2023, that will be a huge boost to its women's division, which they could desperately use right now

What do you make of Shotzi's injury? Are you hopeful that she'll return in time for the Royal Rumble? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

