Potential reason why Roman Reigns didn't interfere in Gunther’s match revealed by WWE analyst

Roman Reigns has been away from WWE programming for the last several weeks, with many speculating that he could return to cost Seth Rollins a potential Money in the Bank cash-in opportunity. However, neither man was seen during the main event of RAW this week, and Sam Roberts discussed the potential reason behind the booking.

Gunther reclaimed the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW as he defeated Jey Uso in a rematch from WrestleMania 41. The Ring General addressed his win after the show, claiming that no one dared to interfere in his match because they knew he was the most dominant superstar in WWE.

Sam Roberts reiterated the same during a recent edition of his Notsam Wrestling podcast. The WWE analyst felt that Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, or Goldberg did not show up during the match because Gunther's character justified his words.

"The character of Gunther is justifying the fact that nobody ran in. No Goldberg, No Roman, No Seth, no nothing. Because people know not to mess with Gunther. People know that he's like, Go for the other title, don’t mess with me.’" [From 13:49 to 14:04]

Veteran believes Roman Reigns may not return to WWE alone

Roman Reigns has not donned his wrestling boots since WrestleMania 41, where he suffered a betrayal from Paul Heyman. The OTC tried to get revenge on Seth Rollins and his former Special Counsel, but the numbers game got the better of him as Rollins and Bron Breakker brutally assaulted the former Bloodline leader.

With Reigns outnumbered against the heel faction, wrestling veteran Tommy Carlucci believes that the former WWE Champion could return with a backup of his own.

"I don’t know where it’s going. I think it’s going to go for a while with this whole Wiseman thing. And maybe Roman Reigns coming back, is going to bring some boys with him and start with The Wiseman. I mean, it’s wide open right now." (H/T: TJRWrestling)

Seth Rollins has established himself as the top guy in Reigns' absence and currently holds the Money in the Bank briefcase. The Visionary has also added Bronson Reed to his group, making it the most dominant faction in the company currently.

