Potential returning star could struggle with Triple H's booking, former WWE writer claims (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently offered his thoughts on whether Triple H will be able to appease Naomi with his creative decisions.

In May 2022, Naomi walked out of WWE alongside Sasha Banks due to frustrations with the direction of their characters. Since then, Triple H has replaced Vince McMahon as the main roster's creative figurehead, while Shawn Michaels is the head booker of the NXT brand.

Fightful Select recently reported that Naomi could return when her TNA deal expires soon. On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo explained to Dr. Chris Featherstone and EC3 why the 36-year-old might experience the same creative issues:

"EC3 will tell you this, bro, nothing against Shawn, nothing against Triple H. Bro, you could have 45 world titles, that doesn't make you a good writer. I'm sorry. Again, bro, from what I've just seen from them creatively, I just think they are inside of a box, and it would be hard for me to not believe it's gonna be the same old, same old." [4:39 – 5:13]

Why Naomi left WWE

On May 16, 2022, Naomi and Sasha Banks placed their Women's Tag Team Championships on the desk of then-talent relations executive John Laurinaitis. They then walked out of RAW and immediately received suspensions.

Naomi confirmed her departure from WWE in early 2023 before joining TNA. On a May 2023 appearance on Busted Open, the former Funkadactyl claimed she had no choice but to leave WWE:

"Ultimately, I left that day because of the way I was talked to and handled," Naomi said. "Everything kind of just broke me that day. It had nothing to do with anything else, anybody else. That was just it. I had to." [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Performing as Trinity, Naomi has held the TNA Knockouts World Championship since defeating Deonna Purrazzo for the title at Slammiversary in July 2023.

