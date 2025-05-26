Potential spoiler on 2025 WWE Money in the Bank winner; massive family feud planned

WWE Money in the Bank takes place in just two weeks, and it seems that without all of the stars announced for the men's and women's ladder matches, a favorite has already been revealed for the men's bout.

Solo Sikoa and LA Knight are the only two superstars who have qualified for the men's match so far, and there is a chance that the person who cashes in might choose Jey Uso over John Cena. Both men are in action at Money in the Bank as part of a tag team match, which WWE made official at Saturday Night's Main Event. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso will join forces to take on Logan Paul and John Cena at next month's show.

Solo Sikoa has emerged as a strong favorite to win the men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The Street Champion winning the match could open so many doors for WWE since Sikoa destroyed John Cena the last time they competed against each other.

He also has a lengthy history with his brother Jey Uso, the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. Considering his current dynamic with Jacob Fatu, who also has the chance to qualify for the ladder match, it will be interesting to see how things turn out for the former self-proclaimed Tribal Chief.

Solo Sikoa could cash in on his own brother if he wins WWE Money in the Bank next month

Solo Sikoa is a former member of The Bloodline who started writing his own story after Roman Reigns took a hiatus from WWE following his loss against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. He formed The New Bloodline with Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu and proclaimed himself the new Tribal Chief until Roman Reigns returned and reunited the OG Bloodline to take back his throne.

Sikoa has since started running with Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo, who could be a huge factor in him winning Money in the Bank, even though Jacob has his own qualifying match this week on SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see what choice Solo might make if he wins the coveted Money in the Bank Contract on June 7. His history with his brother Jey Uso gives him all the reasons to cash in on The Yeet Master to become the new World Heavyweight Champion, and kickstart another massive family feud between the iconic Anoa'i family members.

