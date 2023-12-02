Potential spoiler on major return planned for WWE SmackDown

This week's edition of WWE SmackDown in Brooklyn could feature a major return.

Tonight's show is the first episode of SmackDown following WWE's Survivor Series this past Saturday night. CM Punk made his shocking return to the company at the show's end and got a thunderous ovation from the crowd. Randy Orton also returned for the first time since May 2022 and competed in the Men's WarGames match.

According to a new report from PW Insider, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have been spotted in the area ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown. Gallows has been out of action since September with a knee injury. The report did not confirm if Gallows and Anderson will appear on tonight's SmackDown.

Logan Paul is scheduled to appear on WWE SmackDown

United States Champion Logan Paul will be appearing on tonight's edition of SmackDown.

The popular YouTuber won the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel earlier this month and disappeared from WWE television. The Maverick will be making his first appearance in the company as United States Champion tonight on the blue brand.

Randy Orton is also set to appear on tonight's show after making his return at Survivor Series. The Legend Killer made it known that he was coming after The Bloodline after the heel faction took him out last year.

Jey Uso approached Randy Orton backstage on RAW, but the veteran assured him that their issues were in the past now that he was no longer a part of The Bloodline. Kevin Owens is also scheduled to take on Grayson Waller in a singles match on tonight's show.

Logan Paul captured the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio after former LWO member Santos Escobar interfered in the match. It will be interesting to see who steps up to the 28-year-old on SmackDown and challenges him for the United States Championship.

Are you excited about Gallows and Anderson potentially returning to WWE television? Let us know in the comments section below.

