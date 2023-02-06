Potential spoiler on plans for Becky Lynch and Bayley tonight on WWE RAW - Reports

Becky Lynch and Bayley are scheduled to compete tonight on WWE RAW inside a Steel Cage. The duo were initially set to fight in the 30th Anniversary RAW Special, but the creative direction went with Damage CTRL taking out The Man before the bout, and the match was canceled.

It remains to be seen whether tonight's blockbuster match will give us a decisive winner, as the shenanigans by Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky could further push this feud into the buildup to WrestleMania 39.

Nevertheless, according to reports by Xero News, the former members of the Four Horsewomen of WWE will close the show tonight. They are also expected to compete in a 15-20 minute match.

"Bayley vs. Becky Lynch is due to have around 15-20 min tonight. Should be the main event as well."

What Dakota Kai had to say to Bayley in response to the WWE RAW segment last week

Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai was inadvertently the cause of tonight's Steel Cage bout taking place. Becky Lynch forced Bayley to accept the former's challenge for the match after The Man threatened to attack Dakota Kai in a promo segment on RAW. Dakota tweeted an apology to The Role Model following the show.

"Sorry @itsBayleyWWE," wrote Dakota Kai.

Dakota Kai was recently reported to be injured during last week's Royal Rumble match. She was only spotted in the promo segment with Lynch and Bayley, and also during Iyo Sky's match against Candice LeRae. Both Dakota Kai and Bayley were in the corner of Iyo Sky during the contest.

Meanwhile, Shawn Michaels has gone on to praise Kai, claiming there is no tougher talent than her. It remains to be seen when she will return to the ring.

The Bayley-Becky Lynch saga will continue tonight on RAW and could potentially culminate on The Grandest Stage of Them All in April.

