Potential spoiler on plans for Becky Lynch on WWE SmackDown - Reports

There are plans for NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch tonight on SmackDown.

It has been an eventful few months for Becky Lynch in WWE. She had an incredibly long rivalry with Trish Stratus that finally concluded at Payback 2023. Lynch defeated Trish Stratus in a Steel Cage match but was later confronted by NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton backstage.

The Man went on to face Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women's Championship on September 12th. Despite all of her accomplishments, Lynch had never held the title until she defeated Stratton. Her appearances on NXT have already boosted the program's ratings on Tuesday nights.

Lynch is listed as a WWE RAW star but is reportedly in Glendale, Arizona for tonight's edition of SmackDown. According to a report from PW Insider, Lynch is scheduled to battle Zoey Stark in a dark match tonight. Stark debuted on the main roster in May as Trish Stratus' protege. However, Stark left the Hall of Famer behind at WWE Payback and has now seemingly formed a bond with Shayna Baszler on the red brand.

Expand Tweet

WWE star Zoey Stark breaks character to praise Becky Lynch

Zoey Stark recently broke character to praise Becky Lynch for being a great human being.

Stark was interviewed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently and shared some kind words about her former rival. She noted that Becky Lynch has been very welcoming to her and has been helping her out on the main roster. Zoey Stark also praised Trish Stratus for being a mentor for her backstage in WWE.

"It makes me feel good about myself and tells me I'm doing something right. Trish Stratus, I've said it, and I'll say it again, she's been absolutely amazing. She has been a mentor inside the ring and out. Becky Lynch, just with us as people outside of the ring and the story, Becky is absolutely amazing. She's a great human being. She's been so welcoming, and she's been helping me out along the way." [H/T: Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Big Time Becks remains one of the biggest stars in the company and would likely get a huge reaction from the crowd if she were to make a surprise appearance on WWE SmackDown. Only time will tell if Lynch will appear on television during tonight's show.

Who would you like to see battle Lynch for the NXT Women's Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star