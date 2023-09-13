Real reason for Trish Stratus' absence from WWE RAW revealed? It's not due to Zoey Stark fallout

Trish Stratus failed to defeat Becky Lynch in a show-stealer of a steel cage match at WWE Payback. To add salt to the wound, the Hall of Famer fell out with Zoey Stark after the bout. The former Women's Champion was absent on the latest RAW episode, but that's not the main reason she was gone.

On the previous episode of WWE RAW, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark faced each other in a singles bout. It was particularly interesting because the two stars seemingly got into each other's good graces. This week, Stark rushed to the aid of Shayna as the latter went head to head with Chelsea Green, who Piper Niven accompanied. During all this, Trish Stratus was nowhere to be seen.

Trish recently revealed that after months on the road, she returned home and sent her children, Maximus and Madison, to school. From the looks of it, the Hall of Famer has reverted her attention to her children after months of being a WWE Superstar.

"After 6+ months of being on the road every week, the one week I wanted to make sure I was home for was #BackToSchool week. Grade 5 for Max and grade 1 for Madi!"

The 47-year-old initially retired from full-time in-ring action in 2006. Although she returned sporadically throughout the years, she returned full-time in February 2023.

Was Trish Stratus mad about being cut from the SummerSlam 2023 match card?

Stratus and Lynch stole the show at WWE Payback

The feud between the Hall of Famer and The Man was expected to conclude at this year's SummerSlam, but their match was excluded. Still, they ended their feud with a bang at Payback, and the former had no hard feelings.

Stratus explained to the New York Post that all she wanted to do was to think about the fans and ensure they were entertained and satisfied. She also noted that another goal of hers was to do things she couldn't do earlier in her career.

“At the end of the day, as long as we deliver, as long as we leave the fans entertained, satisfied, Stratus-fied that’s what my goal is to come here and do the things we never got to do, show them something they’ve never see before.”

Is Trish Stratus done with WWE?

The 47-year-old has nothing else left to prove in the wrestling business, but that may not be her end goal. When asked about her potential future in the company, Trish Stratus stated that "not everyone" has thanked her yet and that more work needs to be done.

Stratus' return to the company this year showcased why she's one of the all-time greats. It remains to be seen if she will return to WWE.

