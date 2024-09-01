Potential spoiler regarding major return set for WWE NXT No Mercy

WWE is set to present its second annual NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event in just over one hour. The big event is being held at Ball Arena in Denver, and now there's a potential spoiler on a major return that could be happening tonight.

Cora Jade has not wrestled since January 12, when she lost to then-Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria at a non-televised NXT event in Florida. Following an earlier fake injury spot, Jade later went down and was checked out by medics. It was later confirmed that she suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. The 23-year-old underwent surgery on January 23, and WWE officials expected her to be out for eight to nine months, putting her back in action sometime around October.

The Sorceress Of Sin has kept fans updated as she trains for her return, and the rumor mill has run wild with speculation on her comeback feuds. Jade took to X/Twitter today to nonchalantly reveal that she is in Denver, the site of tonight's No Mercy PLE.

"Anyone know a good meal prep place in Denver?" Cora Jade wrote.

Jade has teased a continuation of her long-term rivalry with NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, who is defending against Jaida Parker tonight. There are lots of rumors about a potential debut for Giulia or Stephanie Vaquer after a major mystery woman teaser aired on this week's NXT, and Jade has been a part of that discussion as well.

