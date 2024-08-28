Popular WWE Superstar preparing for her new company

The WWE Universe has been patiently waiting for a few major talent acquisitions and rumored roster moves. Following the introduction of a massive teaser storyline, a certain fan-favorite superstar has seemingly trolled fans ahead of her big move.

Stephanie Vaquer signed with WWE back in July after controversially leaving CMLL and NJPW, while having strong interest from AEW. The 31-year-old made her in-ring debut at two live events in Mexico right after signing, defeating Isla Dawn. Sources reported on August 19 that Vaquer was dealing with work visa issues and that once those are cleared up, she will be moving to the United States. Vaquer will then start full-time at NXT and begin training at the WWE Performance Center once she's settled. No timeframe was given for the move.

La Primera fueled speculation on her WWE arrival today after sharing a clip from the gym. The official World Wrestling Entertainment logo can be seen on one of the machines Vaquer is using, and this led to talk that she was finally at the Performance Center in Orlando.

However, the 15-year industry veteran tagged the Fitsi Gym in Mexico City, which she often uses. The clip was filmed from the same gym, indicating that the WWE logo was positioned in the video, perhaps as a friendly troll to fans. This may also explain Vaquer's well-timed smirk.

"We are recovering [lifting weights emoji]," Stephanie Vaquer wrote as the caption.

Screenshots of Stephanie Vaquer's post to Instagram Stories (Photo Credit: Stephanie Vaquer on Instagram)

Tuesday's No Mercy go-home edition of NXT featured a major mystery woman angle. There's a strong buzz surrounding the segment, with many fans speculating that this will lead to the debut of Vaquer or Giulia.

WWE NXT No Mercy updated lineup

World Wrestling Entertainment's second annual NXT No Mercy PLE will air this Sunday, September 1, from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. This is the day after the inaugural Bash in Berlin PLE.

Officials have six matches announced for No Mercy coming out of this week's go-home episode. Below is the lineup for Sunday:

Zachary Wentz vs. Wes Lee

NXT Tag Team Championship: Andre Chase and Ridge Holland (c) vs. Axiom and Nathan Frazer

Andre Chase and Ridge Holland (c) vs. Axiom and Nathan Frazer NXT Women's North American Championship: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Wendy Choo

Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Wendy Choo NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Tony D'Angelo

Oba Femi (c) vs. Tony D'Angelo NXT Women's Championship: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Jaida Parker

Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Jaida Parker NXT Championship: Ethan Page (c) vs. Joe Hendry (Special Referee: Trick Williams)

The Countdown to the NXT No Mercy pre-show will begin at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock. The main card will then begin at 7 p.m. ET.

