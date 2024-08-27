Rumor killer on WWE potentially making major move

The WWE Universe is buzzing over the latest rumor of the company moving its Performance Center. After speculation picked up about an all-employee meeting, a new report has now shed light on more details.

Mark Shapiro reportedly hosted an all-employee meeting at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT today. Shapiro is the President and Chief Operating Officer for both TKO and Endeavor. A report from WrestleVotes noted that during the meeting it was announced that the WWE Performance Center will be moving from Orlando, Florida to Las Vegas, Nevada in the near future. No other details were provided.

According to Fightful Select, WWE PC is not moving to Sin City and the earlier reports are false. It was noted that Shapiro did not make an announcement indicating any kind of move for the PC. Shapiro apparently did make a point about Las Vegas being a sports and entertainment destination, so having a WWE presence in Sin City is on the table.

This seems like a project in the early stages, if that, as the company needs to figure out what that presence will be, how much of a presence it will be, and when.

The source for the original claim on the state-of-the-art Performance Center moving to Las Vegas is standing by its story. WrestleVotes responded to the aforementioned update and noted that their insider is confident in the original report, adding that the alleged move to Vegas is not an "overnight thing" and could take some time.

Fightful also noted that there were no Performance Center sources that had heard of any plans to move, and they were shocked at the report. We noted earlier how such a move would likely impact operations as many talents and staff have settled in the Orlando area to be nearby. The new report points to how Performance Center sources cited multiple reasons why the Orlando area is more beneficial, including the cost of living to trainees, the proximity to main roster superstars, and their ability to easily access the facility.

Updated lineup for go-home edition of WWE NXT before No Mercy

Tonight's taped NXT episode will be the final show before the No Mercy Premium Live Event. To give the NXT crew a week off, the episode was taped last Tuesday at the Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Two segments and six matches have been confirmed for tonight. Below is the lineup:

Joe Hendry will perform a concert

Wes Lee and Zachary Wentz will face off

Brooks Jensen vs. Malik Blade

Joe Coffey vs. Je'Von Evans

Karmen Petrovic vs. Izzi Dame

Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

The Family's Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, Luca Crusifino, Adrianna Rizzo vs. The No Quarter Catch Crew's Charlie Dempsey, Myles Borne, Wren Sinclair

Women's North American Championship: Kelani Jordan defends against mystery opponent chosen by Wendy Choo

NXT will finalize the No Mercy Premium Live Event lineup on tonight's show. The big event is scheduled for Sunday at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Peacock will begin the one-hour pre-show at 6 pm ET.

