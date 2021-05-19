5 WWE Performance Center Guest Coaches you didn't know about

Since opening in July 2013, the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, has been the breeding ground for the company's next generation of talent.

The state-of-the-art 26000 square foot facility is overseen by WWE Executive Vice President Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, although Matt Bloom (aka former WWE Superstar A-Train) serves as Head Trainer.

The WWE Performance Center has grown into such a large operation that no less than seven full-sized rings can be in use at any one time for training purposes. Alongside Bloom, a team of coaches including (among others) Norman Smiley, Robbie Brookside and Sara Amato are on-site to put aspiring WWE Superstars through their paces.

Legends such as Shawn Michaels, William Regal and Road Dogg are also heavily involved in developing the next generation of talent for WWE, with the hope of moving them on to NXT - and eventually the main roster.

However, with an ever-expanding number of trainees, the WWE Performance Center regularly sees a rolling cast of visiting guest coaches. These men and women are typically veterans of the professional wrestling industry, each with their own skills, knowledge and advice to pass down.

Last week, former WCW and WWE Superstar Dave Taylor visited the Performance Center for a stint as a guest coach. The 64-year-old retired veteran is renowned for his technical ability in the ring - and is a long-time friend (and ex-tag team partner) of William Regal.

Taylor was joined at the WWE Performance Center by former Shimmer star Allison Danger. Danger made the trip to Orlando to train with some of the Performance Center's brightest female talent.

Taylor and Danger are just two of many guest coaches who have visited the WWE Performance Center down the years. Some incredible names have briefly passed through to mentor the superstars of tomorrow.

Here are five WWE Performance Center guest coaches that you may not have known about.

#5 The Undertaker has previously been a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center - and is keen to help out again

The Undertaker called time on his WWE career last year after giving more than 30 years of service to the company. Quite frankly, there may not be anyone better for WWE Performance Center recruits to learn from.

The Phenom made a surprise visit to the Performance Center in January 2020, where he reportedly reviewed an episode of NXT, offering advice and feedback to the talent involved.

It was clearly an experience The Undertaker enjoyed. During an interview with the Victory Over Injury podcast last month, he revealed he has spoken to WWE about doing more coaching going forward.

"I'd like to be in a position where I can be a little more hands-on with the young talent and mentor a little. I think I have a lot to offer and I've always enjoyed talking Xs and Os. I've talked a lot with Triple H about getting down to Orlando and working with guys. I still have the passion. I know my days are done making the slow walk, but I still have a passion and love the business and want to see the business continue to grow," stated The Undertaker.

The value of learning from one of the most legendary superstars of all time cannot be overestimated. The men and women currently stationed at the WWE Performance Center will hope that The Undertaker is soon running seminars in Orlando.

