Potential spoiler on Rhea Ripley-Charlotte Flair match at WWE WrestleMania 39

Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship is set to be one of the biggest and most anticipated matches at WrestleMania 39. There is a potential spoiler regarding the match, according to recent betting odds.

The Nightmare eliminated Liv Morgan from the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble to earn a title shot of her choosing at the Showcase of the Immortals. The Australian star chose Charlotte Flair, the current SmackDown Women's Champion, as her opponent.

Early betting odds for the Show of Shows were published by the betting site betonline.ag. The favorites have the “-” symbol corresponding to them. For the SmackDown Women's Championship match, Rhea Ripley's odds of winning were listed as -800 (1/8), while Charlotte Flair's odds were listed as Charlotte Flair +425 (17/4), making her the underdog.

Their match will be the first-ever women's rematch in WrestleMania history. Their first 'Mania' match came at WrestleMania 36 when the Queen won the Royal Rumble and challenged the Judgment Day member. In the NXT Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 36, Charlotte Flair emerged victorious to become a 2-time NXT Women's Champion.

Ric Flair wants Triple H or Stephanie McMahon to induct Charlotte Flair into the WWE Hall of Fame

Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated WWE superstars of all time. She has won the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship seven times, the Raw Women's Championship six times, the NXT Women's Championship twice, the Divas Championship once, and the Women's Tag Team Championship once. She is a definite future Hall of Famer.

On his podcast, Ric Flair stated that he would like Triple H or Stephanie McMahon to induct his daughter into the Hall of Fame in the future.

"I would love to induct my daughter, but I don't want it to be me. I want it to be Hunter [Triple H]; Hunter or Stephanie [McMahon]. That would be my pick. She probably has someone in mind, too. Just off the top of my head, I can't think of any two that have been more involved in her life," said Flair. (h/t -WrestlingInc)

The 14-time champion, Charlotte Flair, is only second only to John Cena and her father, Ric Flair, when it comes to world title reigns. She is tied with Triple H and Randy Orton and has plenty of time to overtake the former Evolution members.

