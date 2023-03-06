"That would be my pick" - Ric Flair wants 14-time world champion or former WWE CEO to induct Charlotte Flair into the Hall of Fame

Ric Flair has disclosed that he doesn't want to be the one to induct his daughter Charlotte Flair into the WWE Hall of Fame. He has other names in mind to do the honors for him.

The Queen is one of the most decorated female superstars in the history of the company. She's a record-holding 14-time Women's Champion, former Royal Rumble winner, and was one of the first three women to headline WrestleMania. She's the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion and is a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair stated that he would love to induct Charlotte Flair into the WWE Hall of Fame, but he would rather see Triple H or Stephanie McMahon do the honors.

"I would love to induct my daughter, but I don't want it to be me. I want it to be Hunter [Triple H]; Hunter or Stephanie [McMahon]. That would be my pick. She probably has someone in mind, too. Just off the top of my head, I can't think of any two that have been more involved in her life," said Flair. (h/t - WrestlingInc)

Liv Morgan thinks Charlotte Flair is one of the greatest WWE stars of all time

The Queen has made history numerous times in her career, and she helped elevate the women's division in WWE. She has had many memorable matches and moments during her run on the main roster.

Speaking to Mike Jones of DC, Liv Morgan heaped praise on Charlotte by referring to her as the G.O.A.T.

"I think she's [Charlotte Flair] in her prime form and she's ready to continue to solidify her legacy. I think she's ready for this kind of new, primed Rhea Ripley... Charlotte Flair is perhaps the greatest WWE Superstar of all time regardless of gender. So I guess we'll have to wait and see, but that's the one I'm excited for," said Morgan.

On SmackDown this past Friday, Liv Morgan collided with Charlotte's WrestleMania 39 opponent, Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator will challenge The Queen for the SmackDown Women's Title at The Show of Shows.

