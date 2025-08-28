Potential spoiler on two major title matches at WWE Clash in Paris 2025 (Exclusive)

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 is set to take place in France this weekend. There has now been a potential spoiler regarding the outcome of two title matches on the card.

Seth Rollins pulled off the ruse of the century when he faked an injury for weeks and cashed in the Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship, following his win over Gunther at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Elsewhere, Becky Lynch has dominated the red brand as the Women's Intercontinental Champion since June 2025.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC reported that Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are heavy favorites to leave France with their respective titles. Moreover, the report stated that there are plans for the champions, which indicates that they're not expected to lose at the event.

The Visionary's reign only started a few weeks ago, while The Man has held the title for a few months now. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the power couple following the event in France.

Another match could be added to WWE Clash in Paris 2025 - Reports

The card for WWE Clash in Paris was initially expected to include Stephanie Vaquer, as La Primera earned a title shot for the Women's World Championship by winning the Battle Royal at Evolution. However, Naomi's pregnancy forced the company to change plans as she relinquished the title.

While the card is already stacked with five matches on it, there's a possibility that another bout gets added on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown. According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR), management has considered adding Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton to the card.

While it's not official, discussions have been made, and it'll be interesting to see if the exciting clash does get added to the card. The two reignited their feud a while back, and perhaps McIntyre could score another win before his eventual showdown with the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes.

