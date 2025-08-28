Big match could be added to WWE Clash in Paris - Reports

A big match might be added to WWE's Clash in Paris card. Fans are waiting eagerly for the first premium live event in Paris, and WWE has already put together some marquee matches for the night of August 31.

Ad

John Cena will take on Logan Paul in a match that was made official two weeks ago. Fans will also see Becky Lynch defend her Intercontinental Title against Nikki Bella and Roman Reigns will face Bronson Reed.

The card will also see Sheamus and Rusev in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook match. The World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line as Seth Rollins defends against LA Knight, Jey Uso and CM Punk. Now, according to a report, another big contest can be added to the PLE.

Ad

Trending

On Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR), Dave Meltzer noted that a match between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton has been discussed for the show. Meltzer mentioned that there is a "solid chance" of it happening, though it is not "100%" confirmed.

Orton and McIntyre feuded with each other during the Thunderdome era, when the Scottish Psychopath held the WWE Championship. They recently reignited their rivalry at SummerSlam when McIntyre teamed up with Logan Paul to beat Orton and Jelly Roll.

Ad

Randy Orton delivered an RKO to Drew McIntyre on WWE SmackDown

Last week on SmackDown, Drew McIntyre came out to address his vicious attack on Cody Rhodes. He mocked the WWE Undisputed Champion for not showing up before saying he has no friends left in WWE.

As he was delivering the promo, Randy Orton sneaked up behind him and delivered an RKO out of nowhere.

Ad

This could set the stage for another personal feud between the two. After the RKO, McIntyre took to social media to call The Viper an "old yeller" and said he will have to put him down.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More