Big match could be added to WWE Clash in Paris - Reports

A big match might be added to WWE's Clash in Paris card. Fans are waiting eagerly for the first premium live event in Paris, and WWE has already put together some marquee matches for the night of August 31.
John Cena will take on Logan Paul in a match that was made official two weeks ago. Fans will also see Becky Lynch defend her Intercontinental Title against Nikki Bella and Roman Reigns will face Bronson Reed.
The card will also see Sheamus and Rusev in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook match. The World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line as Seth Rollins defends against LA Knight, Jey Uso and CM Punk. Now, according to a report, another big contest can be added to the PLE.
On Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR), Dave Meltzer noted that a match between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton has been discussed for the show. Meltzer mentioned that there is a "solid chance" of it happening, though it is not "100%" confirmed.
Orton and McIntyre feuded with each other during the Thunderdome era, when the Scottish Psychopath held the WWE Championship. They recently reignited their rivalry at SummerSlam when McIntyre teamed up with Logan Paul to beat Orton and Jelly Roll.
Randy Orton delivered an RKO to Drew McIntyre on WWE SmackDown
Last week on SmackDown, Drew McIntyre came out to address his vicious attack on Cody Rhodes. He mocked the WWE Undisputed Champion for not showing up before saying he has no friends left in WWE.
As he was delivering the promo, Randy Orton sneaked up behind him and delivered an RKO out of nowhere.
This could set the stage for another personal feud between the two. After the RKO, McIntyre took to social media to call The Viper an "old yeller" and said he will have to put him down.