  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Big match could be added to WWE Clash in Paris - Reports

Big match could be added to WWE Clash in Paris - Reports

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Aug 28, 2025 14:50 GMT
Randy Orton. [Image credits: wwe.com]
Randy Orton. [Image credits: wwe.com]

A big match might be added to WWE's Clash in Paris card. Fans are waiting eagerly for the first premium live event in Paris, and WWE has already put together some marquee matches for the night of August 31.

Ad

John Cena will take on Logan Paul in a match that was made official two weeks ago. Fans will also see Becky Lynch defend her Intercontinental Title against Nikki Bella and Roman Reigns will face Bronson Reed.

The card will also see Sheamus and Rusev in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook match. The World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line as Seth Rollins defends against LA Knight, Jey Uso and CM Punk. Now, according to a report, another big contest can be added to the PLE.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR), Dave Meltzer noted that a match between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton has been discussed for the show. Meltzer mentioned that there is a "solid chance" of it happening, though it is not "100%" confirmed.

Orton and McIntyre feuded with each other during the Thunderdome era, when the Scottish Psychopath held the WWE Championship. They recently reignited their rivalry at SummerSlam when McIntyre teamed up with Logan Paul to beat Orton and Jelly Roll.

Ad

Randy Orton delivered an RKO to Drew McIntyre on WWE SmackDown

Last week on SmackDown, Drew McIntyre came out to address his vicious attack on Cody Rhodes. He mocked the WWE Undisputed Champion for not showing up before saying he has no friends left in WWE.

As he was delivering the promo, Randy Orton sneaked up behind him and delivered an RKO out of nowhere.

Ad
youtube-cover

This could set the stage for another personal feud between the two. After the RKO, McIntyre took to social media to call The Viper an "old yeller" and said he will have to put him down.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sherjeel Malik
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications