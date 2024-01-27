Potential spoilers on surprises and plans for the 2024 Women's WWE Royal Rumble

The 37th annual WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 27, and new potential spoilers have been revealed for the big event.

WWE will invade Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay tomorrow with the first major stop on The Road to WrestleMania 40. The winners of the 30-Man and 30-Woman Royal Rumble matches will automatically secure a title shot of their choosing on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The latest betting odds for Royal Rumble have been unveiled by BetOnline. They included the following potential sets of winners:

Jade Cargill and Cody Rhodes to win the Rumble matches +2000 (20/1)

Becky Lynch and CM Punk to win the Rumble matches +600 (6/1)

Bayley and GUNTHER to win the Rumble matches +450 (9/2)

WWE NXT Superstars have made impressions during The Rumble in recent years. The following odds were included for NXT roster members possibly appearing in the Women's Rumble: Over 2.5 members (-130), Under 2.5 members (+100).

The following betting odds were listed for the most eliminations in the Women's Rumble:

Raquel Rodriguez +100 (1/1)

Bayley +200 (2/1), Nia Jax +200 (2/1)

Bianca Belair +250 (5/2)

Becky Lynch +300 (3/1)

Piper Niven +800 (8/1)

Shayna Baszler +800 (8/1)

Zoey Stark +800 (8/1)

Asuka +1000 (10/1)

BetOnline also provided the following odds on special Women's Rumble appearances: yes to Alexa Bliss +550 (11/2), yes to Naomi -400 (1/4), and yes to Sasha Banks +200 (2/1).

Several names are listed for the Ironwoman of the match as well. BetOnline listed the following:

Bayley +150 (3/2)

Becky Lynch +150 (3/2)

Bianca Belair +250 (5/2)

Raquel Rodriguez +600 (6/1)

Asuka +700 (7/1)

Ivy Nile +700 (7/1)

These stars were all listed at +1000 and 10/1: Jade Cargill, Kairi Sane, Liv Morgan, Shayna Baszler, Tegan Nox, and Zoey Stark.

Bayley is the current favorite to win the Women's Royal Rumble, according to BetOnline odds. The rest of the top five likely winners are Lynch, Cargill, Jax, and Rodriguez.

WWE lineups for tonight and tomorrow

The WWE Royal Rumble go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Kaseya Center in Miami. WWE will then travel to Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay for the 37th annual Royal Rumble on Saturday.

The final SmackDown before The Rumble will feature the go-home build for Saturday's big event. WWE has confirmed the following for the show: Carmelo Hayes vs. Austin Theory, LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa, Carlito vs. Santos Escobar, The Twinkle Twins defending the Women's Tag Team Championship against The Kabuki Warriors, plus The Final Testament coming face-to-face with The Pride.

The Royal Rumble will feature two title matches on Saturday. United States Champion Logan Paul will defend against Kevin Owens, while Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend in a Fatal 4-Way against Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles.

The Royal Rumble matches will be the highlight of Saturday's show. Confirmed for the 30-Woman match as of this writing are Becky Lynch, Bayley, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, Ivy Nile, and Maxxine Dupri. WWE has also confirmed these names for the 30-Man match: CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Bobby Lashley, Akira Tozawa, Chad Gable, Otis, Kofi Kingston, and GUNTHER.

Do you plan on watching the Royal Rumble live this weekend? What is your bold prediction for The Road to WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments below!

