Potential spoilers for WWE King and Queen of the Ring

The inaugural WWE King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event will air live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this weekend. The big event will feature the crowning of new WWE royalty, in addition to three big title matches.

World Wrestling Entertainment will crown its 23rd King of the Ring and 2nd Queen of the Ring in the tournament finals set for Saturday's big event. As of now, three title bouts have also been confirmed, with one or two more expected. The Undisputed WWE Championship will be on the line, as well as the Intercontinental Championship, and the Women's World Championship.

The early betting odds for King and Queen of the Ring have been revealed, courtesy of BetOnline. Becky Lynch [-175 (4/7)] is the favorite to retain the Women's World Championship over Liv Morgan [+135 (27/20)], while Sami Zayn [-250 (2/5)] is the favorite in the Triple Threat Intercontinental title defense against Chad Gable [+175 (7/4)] and Bronson Reed [+1200 (12/1)].

Saturday's main event is expected to be the champion vs. champion match with Cody Rhodes [-2500 (1/25)] and Logan Paul [+800 (8/1)]. Early odds have The American Nightmare retaining the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Maverick's United States Championship will not be on the line this weekend.

The odds for the KOTR and QOTR tournament finals will likely be released once the brackets are finalized on Friday's go-home SmackDown. The finals will see Gunther face the winner of Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga, while Lyra Valkyria faces the winner of Nia Jax vs. Bianca Belair.

Triple H hypes WWE return to Saudi Arabia

World Wrestling Entertainment is returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this week. WWE SmackDown will air from the country for the first time on Friday, and on Saturday, the inaugural King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event will take place.

Both shows will take place at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, KSA. This is where Elimination Chamber 2022 and Night of Champions 2023 were also held. Triple H took to X today to hype the shows while boarding the company jet.

"Next stop... Riyadh. Excited to kickoff a great weekend in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ahead of #SmackDown and #WWEKingandQueen in Jeddah," Triple H wrote with the photo below.

SmackDown will be taped earlier in the day, then the weekly FOX broadcast will air at 8pm ET on a tape delay. King and Queen of the Ring is scheduled to air at 12pm ET on Peacock, beginning with the pre-show.