Triple H sends message ahead of WWE’s trip to Saudi Arabia

WWE is set to present SmackDown and the inaugural King and Queen of the Ring PLE from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Triple H is busy preparing for the big weekend, but he managed to check in with a message for the WWE Universe.

World Wrestling Entertainment's Chief Content Officer is leading the company into the new era that has been full of first-time-ever happenings and record numbers. SmackDown will air from the Kingdom for the first time on Friday, and the company will crown the 23rd King of the Ring and the 2nd Queen of the Ring on Saturday. The PLE will also feature several big title matches.

The Game took to X today and shared a photo of himself boarding the company jet. Triple H noted that they are flying into the Saudi capital of Riyadh, which is also where the WWE Experience attraction is located. Jeddah is a nine-hour drive or a two-hour flight from Riyadh. The 54-year-old father of three hyped the big weekend ahead.

"Next stop...Riyadh. Excited to kickoff a great weekend in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ahead of #SmackDown and #WWEKingandQueen in Jeddah," Triple H wrote with the photo below.

SmackDown and the PLE will be held at the Jeddah Super Dome, which is where Elimination Chamber 2022 and Night of Champions 2023 were held. The 40,000-seat multi-purpose event space is the world's largest non-openable/non-segmented dome, and the largest geodesic dome in the world.

WWE updated lineups for weekend events in Saudi Arabia

SmackDown is set to feature the KOTR and QOTR semifinals - Tama Tonga vs. Randy Orton and Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax. The winners will advance to the PLE to face Gunther and Lyra Valkyria.

AJ Styles is set to confront Nick Aldis on Friday's show. Two non-tournament matches were also announced - The Street Profits vs. Tonga Loa and Solo Sikoa, plus Women's Champion Bayley vs. Chelsea Green in a non-title match.

In addition to Gunther vs. Orton or Tonga and Valkyria vs. Belair or Jax, officials have announced three title matches for Saturday's PLE. Women's World Champion Becky Lynch will defend against Liv Morgan, and Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will defend against Chad Gable and Bronson Reed.

The main event for Saturday is set to be Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul in the big Champion vs. Champion match. Rhodes will put his WWE Championship on the line, but Paul's United States Championship will not be up for grabs.