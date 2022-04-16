Potential Update on Paige's in-ring return to WWE

WWE ambassador Paige could be making her in-ring return soon as the company updated her status online.

The former NXT Champion was last seen in action in December 2017 when she took on Sasha Banks at a house show where she suffered a neck injury. Paige formally announced her retirement from in-ring competition on the post-WrestleMania episode of RAW in 2018 and has been involved mostly in non-wrestling roles since then.

After being an ambassador for a few years, WWE.com recently moved Paige to their "Current Superstars" column. However, the former Absolution member is still not listed as part of any brand.

Paige has been vocal about returning to in-ring action

Paige is long rumored to make her in-ring return by overcoming a well-documented neck injury. The first-ever NXT Women's Champion has stated her desire to return to action multiple times in the past.

The English Star recently addressed her fans who questioned her motives, saying she was lazy. She explained that her neck needs time to recover:

SARAYA @RealPaigeWWE It’s wild that some people are like “well edge and Bryan came back you are just lazy” I’m inspired by them. I’m not lazy. My neck needs to recover. We are all built different. Sorry fam. It’s wild that some people are like “well edge and Bryan came back you are just lazy” I’m inspired by them. I’m not lazy. My neck needs to recover. We are all built different. Sorry fam.

Paige signed with WWE in 2011 and was assigned to its then-developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling. The British Star defeated Emma to become the inaugural NXT Women's Champion in 2013.

However, injuries halted her momentum multiple times in the past. In 2015 and 2016, the former Divas Champion went on hiatus due to injury, undergoing neck surgery in October 2016.

In December 2017, she suffered an impact injury to the neck, preventing her from competing further.

The last few years have seen stars like Edge, Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, and even Sting return to the ring despite career-altering injuries. Stone Cold Steve Austin also returned to the squared circle at WrestleMania this year after being out of action for 19 years.

Edited by Abhinav Singh