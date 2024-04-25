Potential update on Roman Reigns' WWE return

For 1,316 days, Roman Reigns reigned as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. At WrestleMania XL, The Tribal Chief fell to Cody Rhodes in the main event. Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia also fatefully wound up being his final appearance for WWE for the time being.

It was reported that Reigns, real name Joe Anoa'i, landed a role in the upcoming feature Good Fortune, starring Keanu Reeves in the title role. A timeframe for his return was not disclosed, but perhaps the company may have given a subtle hint that he could be back in time for the WWE Draft.

Friday Night SmackDown this week will host the night one of the draft. Despite some superstars, like Charlotte Flair, for instance, is not included in the list of eligible names, Roman Reigns is. Granted, The Queen is injured, but there are some inactive names in the roster as well who were kept away. Interestingly, The Bloodline's leader was displayed by WWE in their update.

Check it out below:

Prior to The Showcase of The Immortals, the Head of the Table claimed that if he is not on top, then he does not want to be in WWE at all. His return is obviously going to bring eyes to the program, but if it happens unannounced, how will the live crowd at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio react to the fallen Tribal Chief? We may find out this Friday night.

Solo Sikoa has brought change and is now leading the pack amid Roman Reigns' absence on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns was not the only member of The Bloodline who failed to hold up his end of the bargain. Jimmy Uso lost to his twin brother Main Event Jey Uso, who had left the family months prior. On account of the Wiseman Paul Heyman's words, that actions have consequences, Solo Sikoa took it upon himself to give the boot to Jimmy.

This prompted Tama Tonga to make his debut on WWE programming, who immediately aligned with Sikoa. Last week, the two men took out former Universal Champion Kevin Owens.

Interestingly, Jacob Fatu is also reportedly heading to WWE as soon as next week. He is expected to be part of the Draft on Friday. With The Bloodline growing (and losing) more members and Solo Sikoa taking over, will Roman Reigns make his presence felt?