"Potentially the worst match in history"- Wrestling fans react to Roman Reigns possibly facing former WWE Champion after more than four years 

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Dec 02, 2022 11:14 PM IST
Roman Reigns is one of the dominant champions in WWE history!
WWE fans from around the world took to Twitter to share their thoughts on a potential match between Jinder Mahal and Roman Reigns.

It was recently reported by Sportskeeda Wrestling that WWE is planning to host a major show in India in January of next year. The event is slated to take place in Hyderabad and will feature both Indian and international stars.

Jinder Mahal is one of the most popular wrestlers of Indian descent. The Modern Day Maharaja main evented the last WWE show that took place in India, facing off against Triple H.

The global juggernaut's return to the sub-continent for another event led many to wonder if we'd again see Mahal headline the show. Sportskeeda Wrestling asked fans on Twitter if they'd like to see the Indian-origin star step across the ring from Roman Reigns.

With a #WWE event supposedly taking place in #India in January, will we see The Maharaja take on The Tribal Chief?#RomanReigns #JinderMahal #SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @JinderMahal @HeymanHustle https://t.co/0EJTnB59G3

Embedded below are a few of the many fans' reactions:

@SKWrestling_ @WWERomanReigns @JinderMahal @HeymanHustle The Maharajah clears https://t.co/R2Ml4eVRLH
@SKWrestling_ @WWERomanReigns @JinderMahal @HeymanHustle I have no problem in that If they start booking mahal properlyHe just got buried by strowman
@SKWrestling_ @WWERomanReigns @JinderMahal @HeymanHustle I hope not. Just because the match is in India doesn't mean an Indian has to be in the main event. Especially when he hasn't won a match in years
@SKWrestling_ @WWERomanReigns @JinderMahal @HeymanHustle Please, no. I never enjoyed this match. Also Jinder has been MIA on TV, you just throw him against Roman? I’m not sure where Ali stand’s ethnically but I feel like that would be a better match option.
@SKWrestling_ @WWERomanReigns @JinderMahal @HeymanHustle Nah this guy https://t.co/As9VxPyiJU
@SKWrestling_ @WWERomanReigns @JinderMahal @HeymanHustle Probably. It'd be good for Jinder, especially if he has a real good showing.
@SKWrestling_ @WWERomanReigns @JinderMahal @HeymanHustle We already know the result. Reigns wins and Mahal gets buried.
@SKWrestling_ @WWERomanReigns @JinderMahal @HeymanHustle Potentially the worst match in history lol
@SKWrestling_ @WWERomanReigns @JinderMahal @HeymanHustle wait maybe great khail returning?
@SKWrestling_ @WWERomanReigns @JinderMahal @HeymanHustle Dont hinder jinderModern day mahraja 👑 @JinderMahal https://t.co/qxyzpecNYI
@SKWrestling_ @WWERomanReigns @JinderMahal @HeymanHustle Run it back turbo
@SKWrestling_ @WWERomanReigns @JinderMahal @HeymanHustle Dont know about Jinder but they love Roman, so its absolutely to consider for the event.
@SKWrestling_ @WWERomanReigns @JinderMahal @HeymanHustle I’m down!! https://t.co/N7zCHfRDMF
@SKWrestling_ @WWERomanReigns @JinderMahal @HeymanHustle Make it happen plz. Don't hinder GOAT Jinder. Maharaja and Tribal Chief, what a W for me.👑🔥 https://t.co/OrJpzQ2090
@SKWrestling_ @WWERomanReigns @JinderMahal @HeymanHustle I would probably say yes.
@SKWrestling_ @WWERomanReigns @JinderMahal @HeymanHustle That would be 🔥
@SKWrestling_ @WWERomanReigns @JinderMahal @HeymanHustle Waste of time

Reigns and Mahal last faced off in a singles match in 2018 at the Money in the Bank premium live event. The duo have only had two one-on-one showdowns, with The Tribal Chief coming out on top on both occasions.

Top WWE Superstar recently expressed his desire to face Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is at the top of the food chain in WWE, which makes him a marked man. Kevin Owens, another former opponent of The Tribal Chief, recently stated his desire to once again step across the ring with the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

"I don't think much has changed, honestly [since their last match]. I think I was pretty well equipped back then too and it just didn't work out that way for, you know, a multitude of reasons. I just think there's unfinished business. I think the story is just not done. I think a lot of people watching would agree. It's been two years since all that stuff happened. Everything Roman and I put each other through happened in front of empty arenas, you know, during the pandemic."

The two last faced off in 2021 when fans weren't allowed inside the arena and Owens, therefore, wants to run it back in front of a crowd. The Prizefighter's wish could come true soon as the pair are slated to collide at Royal Rumble.

They were also on the opposite side of the ring at Survivor Series, where Reigns' Bloodline stood tall to end the show.

Who do you think should be The Head of the Table's next challenger? Give your thoughts in the comments down below!

Edited by Brandon Nell
