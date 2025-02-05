Prayers up for Apollo Crews as WWE star has a message for his fans

WWE Superstar Apollo Crews has suffered a massive career setback ahead of WrestleMania 41. He recently shared an unfortunate health update and sent a message to his fans.

The former WWE United States Champion was last seen in action during the January 24, 2025, edition of SmackDown. He picked up a big win over Johnny Gargano in a singles match with some help from the Motor City Machine Guns.

Unfortunately, he suffered a serious injury that night.

Apollo Crews confirmed the rumors when he took to his Instagram handle earlier today to reveal that he tore his pectoral muscle. He said he was heading into surgery today to repair the damage.

"Heading into surgery today. A few weeks ago on SmackDown, I tore my pec - an unfortunate situation. Sometimes, you do everything right, but there are just some things beyond your control. I’m looking forward to the road ahead, attacking it with a positive and unstoppable mindset. [fist emoji] And enjoy my clean shave! It has been a while since I have seen this baby face!" Apollo Crews wrote.

Since his heartbreaking announcement, the WWE SmackDown star has been receiving an outpouring of love and support from his well-wishers.

A few hours ago, he thanked his fans on his Instagram story for their heartwarming messages.

"Thank you for all the messages! 🙏🏾"

Check out the screenshot of his Instagram story below:

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling send prayers for Apollo Crews and hope for his speedy recovery!

