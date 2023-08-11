"Prayers go out to him and (his) family" – WWE fans stunned at recent report regarding Bray Wyatt's absence

WWE fans were left stunned and heartbroken when they learned about the recent report regarding Bray Wyatt's absence from the company.

Wyatt was last seen in WWE on February 26, 2023, where he competed in a Lights Out Street Fight match against LA Knight at a house show. However, since then, Wyatt hasn't been seen on television. It was reported that he suffered an injury, but there weren't any official comments by the Stamford-based promotion.

According to a new report, Bray Wyatt's injury wasn't just a normal one, it was in actuality a life-threatening illness. You can read more about it here.

Wrestle Ops recently took to Twitter and posted the new report. They wrote that Wyatt has been getting close to being cleared and was actively recovering from a career and life-threatening illness.

"As he gets close to being cleared, Bray Wyatt is actively recovering from a career & life-threatening illness. Here’s to hoping for the best ahead," tweeted Wrestle Ops.

Fans were quick to notice this. Some of them were left stunned and heartbroken after hearing the new update and started commenting on the post.

One fan was concerned and sent out their prayers for him and his family.

Another fan was glad to know that Bray was okay and actively recovering.

Another fan tweeted they were glad to hear that Bray was on the path to recovery and sent out positive thoughts his way.

One fan was shocked after learning that Bray was suffering from a life-threatening illness.

A fan quoted themselves and wrote that they said something like this could have happened when a lot of people were insulting Bray for his 'minor' injury.

Dutch Mantell believes Bray Wyatt's writing isn't okay for WWE television

Recently in an episode of Tru Heel Heat Wrestling, Dutch Mantell said that Wyatt has been writing his own creative which may be more suitable for a comic book, but not for WWE television because it doesn't include much action.

"Bray Wyatt is writing this stuff... Well, it may have been okay for a comic book, but it's not okay for WWE television. It's not action," Dutch Mantell said.

Wyatt is set to return soon. Fans believe he will hopefully make his return at WWE Payback which will take place on September 2, 2023.

