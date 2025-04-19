  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Trish Stratus
  • Prayers up for Trish Stratus: WWE legend reveals heartbreaking reason for Hall of Fame absence

Prayers up for Trish Stratus: WWE legend reveals heartbreaking reason for Hall of Fame absence

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Apr 19, 2025 22:33 GMT
Trish Stratus is a WWE Hall of Famer [Image credits: WWE
Trish Stratus is a WWE Hall of Famer [Image credits: WWE's Instagram and wwe.com]

WWE legend Trish Stratus recently took to social media to reveal the reason behind her absence from the Hall of Fame ceremony. The former Women's Champion sent a heartbreaking message about her family member.

Ad

This year's Hall of Fame inductees list was stacked with some of the biggest names in the pro wrestling world, including Triple H, Michelle McCool, and Lex Luger. The company also introduced a new format this year, called Immortal Moments. In this new format, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bret Hart's incredible WrestleMania 13 match was also inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Several top names attended the ceremony, but Trish Stratus was nowhere to be seen. The legend has now taken to Instagram to reveal the reason for her absence from the Hall of Fame. In her post's caption, Stratus wrote that she couldn't attend the ceremony because her mother wasn't doing well.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I’ve been getting messages asking why I wasn’t at #wwehof some were concerned, some just wanted to see my fit haha (it was a cute one 😭). I wasn’t able to attend this year because my mom isn’t doing well right now and I’m needing to limit my time away. If you have room in your thoughts, we sure would appreciate being a part of them ♥️🙏🏼," she wrote.
Ad

The former Women's Champion also congratulated Michelle McCool, Triple H, Lex Luger, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Bret Hart for their respective inductions. Stratus added that she would be present for her WWE World signing at Fanatics on Sunday.

Check out her Instagram post below:

We at Sportskeeda wish Trish Stratus' mother a speedy recovery.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications