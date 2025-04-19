Prayers up for Trish Stratus: WWE legend reveals heartbreaking reason for Hall of Fame absence

WWE legend Trish Stratus recently took to social media to reveal the reason behind her absence from the Hall of Fame ceremony. The former Women's Champion sent a heartbreaking message about her family member.

Ad

This year's Hall of Fame inductees list was stacked with some of the biggest names in the pro wrestling world, including Triple H, Michelle McCool, and Lex Luger. The company also introduced a new format this year, called Immortal Moments. In this new format, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bret Hart's incredible WrestleMania 13 match was also inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Several top names attended the ceremony, but Trish Stratus was nowhere to be seen. The legend has now taken to Instagram to reveal the reason for her absence from the Hall of Fame. In her post's caption, Stratus wrote that she couldn't attend the ceremony because her mother wasn't doing well.

Ad

Trending

"I’ve been getting messages asking why I wasn’t at #wwehof some were concerned, some just wanted to see my fit haha (it was a cute one 😭). I wasn’t able to attend this year because my mom isn’t doing well right now and I’m needing to limit my time away. If you have room in your thoughts, we sure would appreciate being a part of them ♥️🙏🏼," she wrote.

Ad

The former Women's Champion also congratulated Michelle McCool, Triple H, Lex Luger, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Bret Hart for their respective inductions. Stratus added that she would be present for her WWE World signing at Fanatics on Sunday.

Check out her Instagram post below:

We at Sportskeeda wish Trish Stratus' mother a speedy recovery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More