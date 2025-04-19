Prayers up for Trish Stratus: WWE legend reveals heartbreaking reason for Hall of Fame absence

WWE legend Trish Stratus recently took to social media to reveal the reason behind her absence from the Hall of Fame ceremony. The former Women's Champion sent a heartbreaking message about her family member.
This year's Hall of Fame inductees list was stacked with some of the biggest names in the pro wrestling world, including Triple H, Michelle McCool, and Lex Luger. The company also introduced a new format this year, called Immortal Moments. In this new format, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bret Hart's incredible WrestleMania 13 match was also inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Several top names attended the ceremony, but Trish Stratus was nowhere to be seen. The legend has now taken to Instagram to reveal the reason for her absence from the Hall of Fame. In her post's caption, Stratus wrote that she couldn't attend the ceremony because her mother wasn't doing well.
"I’ve been getting messages asking why I wasn’t at #wwehof some were concerned, some just wanted to see my fit haha (it was a cute one 😭). I wasn’t able to attend this year because my mom isn’t doing well right now and I’m needing to limit my time away. If you have room in your thoughts, we sure would appreciate being a part of them ♥️🙏🏼," she wrote.
The former Women's Champion also congratulated Michelle McCool, Triple H, Lex Luger, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Bret Hart for their respective inductions. Stratus added that she would be present for her WWE World signing at Fanatics on Sunday.
Check out her Instagram post below:
We at Sportskeeda wish Trish Stratus' mother a speedy recovery.