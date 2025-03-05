Prayers up for wrestling veteran Brian Knobbs

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Brian Knobbs recently revealed he is in the hospital facing the possibility of amputation of his foot. The veteran has started a fundraising rally seeking financial help amid his health issues.

The 60-year-old recently took to his Facebook account to open up about the unfortunate situation. Knobbs revealed he lost nearly everything he had during Hurricane Helene before he was hospitalized. He shared the link to a GoFundMe page started by his friends and asked his family, friends, and fans to donate and help him.

"Hello my Nasty Family, Friends, and Fans. It's been a really tough time for me lately. I'm back in the hospital after losing everything in the last hurricane, and now I'm facing the possibility of amputation of my foot. I never wanted to ask for help again because you’ve all been amazing, but a friend has started a GoFundMe page to help me through this. If you could take a moment to check it out, I would be incredibly grateful. Any support, no matter how small, would mean the world to me right now. Even if you can't donate, sharing the page would be a huge help. I love you all, and I know I'll get through this with the support of my incredible Nasty family. Stay Nasty!" he wrote.

You can check out the Facebook post below:

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Brian Knobbs has faced health-related issues. He was hospitalized with critical stomach issues back in 2021. The Nasty Boy also underwent knee surgery at the time.

Brian Knobbs opened up about his health issues

Brian Knobbs spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2023. In the exclusive interview with Bill Apter, the former WCW Hardcore Champion shed light on his health issues.

Knobbs stated that his health issues were a byproduct of his 35-year wrestling career. He noted that his lifestyle back in the day caught up to him. The veteran added he had to make changes following two near-death experiences.

"A series of things that just caught up with me, but it was all from 35 years of wrestling, not only the broken bones and that, but just the way my lifestyle was, it all caught up with me. It had to stop. If not, I wouldn't be here no more. I came close to passing a couple of times," he said. [From 4:00 to 4:31]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Brian Knobbs a speedy recovery.

