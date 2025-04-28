WWE legend shares heartbreaking update; out for months after missing WrestleMania 41

A WWE legend shared a social media update to provide a massive update on his injury. The veteran was forced to miss his WrestleMania 41 match and will be out for a while due to a torn groin.

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio was slated to wrestle El Grande Americano on Night One of The Showcase of The Immortals. Unfortunately, he got injured during his match the night before on SmackDown. The Master of the 619 was replaced by the Stamford-based company's recent acquisition, Rey Fenix, who lost the bout on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The masked luchador recently took to Instagram Stories to share a video from the Orthopedic Center of Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama. Rey Mysterio stated that he was getting ready for surgery on his torn abductor. The former World Heavyweight Champion thanked his fans for their support and noted he would keep them updated.

Ad

Trending

You can check out the Instagram Story by clicking here.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Wrestling veteran speculates how Rey Mysterio might have got injured during his WWE SmackDown match

Rey Mysterio teamed up with fellow LWO member Dragon Lee and SmackDown star Rey Fenix to compete with American Made on the go-home episode of WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania 41. As mentioned above, the veteran got injured during the bout and was taken to the back by medical personnel.

Ad

During a recent edition of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette pointed out that Mysterio has suffered several knee injuries over the years. He speculated that Julius Creed throwing Rey outside the squared circle after grabbing him around his ankle might have led to the veteran getting injured:

"Rey Mysterio has had bad knees, right? So he [Julius Creed] grabbed him with both hands around his ankle and jerked him, and Rey doesn't weigh very much, and this f**king guy is strong, so when he jerked him, he just flew out of the bottom rope, and he landed on the goddamn ground with a splat, boom, but when he did, he turned over, he put his hand between his legs, and I said, 'They have torn his groin.' [...] That's why he was in such pain and couldn't, you know, walk because, you know, he couldn't put weight on this sh*t and move his legs normally," he said. [From 1:50 to 2:47]

Ad

You can check out Jim Cornette's comments in the video below:

Ad

It will interesting to see how long Rey Mysterio takes to get back into the WWE ring.

Everyone here at Sportskeeda wishes Rey Mysterio a speedy recovery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More