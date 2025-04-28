Prayers up for WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam

WWE legend Rob Van Dam sustained a devastating injury during his recent in-ring appearance. The veteran spoke about it in a recent interview.

The 54-year-old competed in MLW's Battle Riot VII in a 40-man Battle Riot Match for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship at the Thunder Studios Arena in Long Beach, California, on April 5. He was eliminated by former WWE United States Champion and the eventual winner, Matt Riddle. RVD injured his heels during his elimination spot.

Speaking on a recent edition of his 1 Of A Kind With RVD podcast, the former WWE Champion revealed that he suffered fractures in both his heels during the match. Rob Van Dam noted that he might have misjudged the spot and landed on his feet instead of catching the guardrail. RVD added that he crawled out of there and hasn't been able to walk since.

“A couple [of] weeks ago, I had a match with MLW. A lot of people saw that. A lot of people don’t know that I got hurt because it was the very last move of the night. I went up to the top rope, and Matt Riddle pushed me off, and the way I landed on my feet. Normally, I kind of hug the guardrail, and my weight goes into it. This time, I must have misjudged it a little bit, and I just landed on my feet. Both heels blew. I thought that my ankles were sprained. I crawled out of there. I haven’t been able to walk since. So, I got the X-rays, both heels broke,” he said. [From: 9:40 to 10:20]

You can check out the video below for Rob Van Dam's comments:

Rob Van Dam open to a managing role for surprising WWE star

Rob Van Dam made several appearances on NXT last year. The veteran recently expressed his desire to manage a popular star in the developmental brand.

Speaking on B4 The Bell earlier this year, RVD recalled working with Kelani Jordan for a backstage segment. The WWE Hall of Famer noted he was open to returning to the wrestling promotion as a manager for the 26-year-old.

"Kelani Jordan. Yeah. We did a really cool little backstage vignette in November or December when I was at NXT for a second," RVD said. "We both did the splits across the chairs, facing each other. So that’s my answer—I’ll be her manager." [From 51:26 to 52:10]

You can check out RVD's comments in the video below:

The MLW Battle Riott VII was RVD's first in-ring appearance since his win in a High Flying 4/20 Elimination Four Way Match on AEW Rampage in April last year. It remains to be seen if and when he will return to the squared circle after the unfortunate injury.

Everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Rob Van Dam a speedy recovery.

