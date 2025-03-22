Rob Van Dam open to WWE return in surprising new role; names rising star

Rob Van Dam has not given up on his in-ring career just yet. He is open to a WWE return, too. However, not to wrestle. The Hall of Famer wants to manage NXT star Kelani Jordan.

Van Dam is one of the most popular wrestlers in the world. He has proven his mettle in various promotions, including WWE, ECW, and TNA. His career peaked at ECW: One Night Stand in 2006 when he successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract—unusually announcing the cash-in beforehand—and defeated John Cena to become WWE Champion.

Speaking on B4 The Bell, Rob Van Dam recalled sharing the ring with Kelani Jordan. He feels they are a good fit, and if it were to come down to a manager role for him, he would happily oblige if it is Jordan.

"Kelani Jordan. Yeah. We did a really cool little backstage vignette in November or December when I was at NXT for a second," RVD said. "We both did the splits across the chairs, facing each other. So that’s my answer—I’ll be her manager." [From 51:26 to 52:10]

Watch the full B4 The Bell interview below:

The 26-year-old Kelani Jordan has impressed many already. She became the inaugural Women's NXT North American Champion last year, holding the belt for 140 days before losing it to Fallon Henley at Halloween Havoc 2024. Kelani continues to shine on the Tuesday show.

Rob Van Dam comments on his former WWE rival John Cena's heel turn

The biggest angle in the pro-wrestling world in 2025 was John Cena's heel turn, and it happened mere weeks ago at Elimination Chamber. Cena is scheduled to square off with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

Rob Van Dam discussed John Cena's heel turn on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet. Cena had remained a babyface since 2003 and perhaps the only superstar nobody expected to portray a villain in WWE. However, Van Dam noted John would fit well in the role, recalling his match against the 16-time World Champion at ECW: One Night Stand nearly two decades ago.

"He [John Cena] knew what to do that night perfectly at [ECW] One Night Stand, and he's really great at what he does. So, I think he's going to really master the heel persona and take it some places that we didn't expect," Rob Van Dam said.

Last week on RAW, John Cena was heavily booed out of the building, while Cody Rhodes received all the cheers. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray feels Cena has already put over The American Nightmare because of this.

Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

