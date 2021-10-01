"Prettiest girl at the prom" - WWE legend on sharing screen with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman is currently playing a major role in Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns' feud on SmackDown, and he's enjoying every bit of it.

Last month, WWE presented SmackDown from the historic Madison Square Garden. The show saw Lesnar make a rare appearance to confront his arch-rival Reigns. Most importantly, he was there to confront Heyman, who's now acting as the "Special Counsel" to The Tribal Chief.

Paul Heyman posted a photo from the segment in question, on his official Twitter handle. The photo shows both Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns looking angrily at him. He wrote a hilarious caption and stated that he feels like "the prettiest girl at the prom".

"What a moment at #MadisonSquareGarden ... I now know what it's like to be the prettiest girl at the prom!" wrote Heyman.

Paul Heyman @HeymanHustle What a moment at #MadisonSquareGarden ... I now know what it's like to be the prettiest girl at the prom! What a moment at #MadisonSquareGarden ... I now know what it's like to be the prettiest girl at the prom! https://t.co/OKlIWRtjcc

Roman Reigns saved Paul Heyman from Brock Lesnar on SmackDown at MSG

The segment highlighted in Paul Heyman's tweet ended with Brock Lesnar lifting him up for an F5. He couldn't execute the move though, as Roman Reigns and The Usos made the save. Heyman later made it clear to Reigns that he is loyal to him.

The Tribal Chief went on to successfully defend his Universal title against "The Demon" Finn Balor at Extreme Rules 2021. He will now take on Lesnar at the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

Paul Heyman recently made an interesting tease, stating that he could manage both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at the same time.

"I don’t know if we end up in a situation where Brock Lesnar can’t go after a different championship other than Roman Reigns’ and he can have his advocate and Roman Reigns can have his special counsel. There’s a lot of decisions to be made and there’s a lot of scenarios that can play out and I dare suggest anyone who thinks that they have this figured out doesn’t have a clue as to the twists and turns that could and will come in the near future," said Heyman.

Also Read

What do you think of Heyman's current situation? Who will he side with when the dust has settled and the Lesnar-Reigns feud is over?

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo remembers a story Owen Hart refused to participate in right here.

Edited by Kaushik Das