Pretty Deadly successfully defend the NXT Tag Team Championships

Newly-crowned NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly had their first successful title defense on this week's NXT 2.0.

The team of Kit Wilson and Elton Prince won the gold in a gauntlet match after former champs MSK had to relinquish the titles. The British team captured the prestigious belts during their NXT 2.0 debut, defeating The Creed Brothers at last Tuesday's main event.

The champs were scheduled to defend their titles against Dexter Lumis and Duke Hudson in this week's episode. Thanks to Kit Wilson's distraction towards the end, Elton Prince delivered a boot and quickly rolled up Hudson for the win, retaining the titles.

Pretty Deadly are former NXT UK Tag Team Champions and are continuing their winning ways on the US version of the show until now.

Pretty Deadly vs. Hudson & Lumis wasn't the end of NXT 2.0

Though the NXT Tag Team Championship match was the main event on this week's show, it wasn't the end.

Throughout this week's episode, NXT Champion Bron Breakker tracked down Joe Gacy, who stole the Hall of Fame ring from the former's father, Rick Steiner, two weeks ago.

After the main event, Gacy appeared at the back of the NXT arena. He welcomed Breakker and placed the ring in the champ's breast pocket after a brief confrontation.

Gacy then pushed Braekker from the platform to the floor below, leaving the latter in pain as the show went off the air.

It is safe to say that this week's episode was well produced in terms of storyline progression. It'll be interesting to see the next chapter of the Gacy-Breakker feud and who else steps up to Pretty Deadly in the coming weeks.

