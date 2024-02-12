Pretty Deadly give popular star a new name on SmackDown

Pretty Deadly is arguably one of the most entertaining tag teams on the current SmacDown roster. On the latest edition of Friday Night Show, Elton Prince and Kit Wilson seemingly gave Pete Dunne a new name.

The former NXT Tag Team Champions are currently involved in a rivalry against Tyler Bate and Pete Dunn. On the February 2 edition of SmackDown, Pete Dunn injured Kit Wilson's fingers during the Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Qualifier Match.

Wilson addressed the same in a video that aired during the latest episode of the blue brand. His tag team partner, Elton Prince, hilariously gave Pete Dunne a new name, as he pronounced Dunne in a certain way different from the original pronunciation. He further accused the latter of identity theft as he stole Butch's moves.

You can watch the entire video below:

Expand Tweet

Dutch Mantell shares his honest take on Pretty Deadly's WWE run

On the SmackDown before Crown Jewel 2023, Kit Wilson and Elton Prince defeated Brawling Brutes in a Donnybrook Rules Match. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell was left unimpressed by the bout.

Expand Tweet

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, the former WWE manager revealed that he felt bored during the match. Despite the No-Disqualification stipulation, the 74-year-old further stated it was a 'maintenance match.' He also raised concern over the lack of creative direction for the tag team:

"I was bored. I mean, I said, coming on, I was about tired about this matchup already. So, I don't know, it was an okay match, but I don't know where they are going with Pretty Deadly. I don't know. They are out there in the lithosphere somewhere, and I don't understand it. It was a maintenance match, I understand that, but to me, that was a match you get up and you go to the refrigerator to get something to eat or something to drink," Mantell said.

Pretty Deadly has been portrayed as a comical heel tag team throughout their run on the main roster. It will be interesting to see whether Elton Prince and Kit Wilson undergo any change in character traits going forward.

Would you like to see a rather serious side of Pretty Deadly? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE