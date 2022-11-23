"Pretty much dead silence" – Former RAW star says WWE has not asked him to return

Whilst WWE is known to have brought back many legends of the past, one former star of theirs, Ken Shamrock, does not think he will ever return to the company.

The UFC Hall of Famer wrestled for WWE from 1997 to 1999, during its most popular period, The Attitude Era. Despite only being in the company for two years, he was able to have a very impressive and memorable run.

During a recent interview on the Cafe de Rene podcast, the former Intercontinental Champion was asked if he had heard from the company regarding a possible return.

"It’s been pretty much dead silence, I never reached out so it’s not their fault. I’ve never gone back and put my name in, to come back. So it’s not like it’s something I went after because I didn’t. If I don’t make the effort why should they." (From 0:37 to 1:00)

Since 1999, the Word's Most Dangerous Man has not appeared on WWE TV. He has since performed for other promotions like IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Ken Shamrock on if he would be open to returning to WWE

With the company now under new management, many former stars have made their returns. Whilst he probably won't wrestle again, the 58-year-old could serve well as a ringside manager to a young star on the roster.

Speaking on The Ten Count, Shamrock stated that he would be open to a World Wrestling Entertainment comeback if the story and the situation made sense.

"You know, not that I would say no, obviously I'd have to look and make sure it's the right thing, it would have to make sense, right. So yeah, of course, if that was to come around and if it made sense, then yeah." H/T Sportskeeda

The MMA pioneer recently threw his hat into the ring to serve as the Special Guest Referee for the Fight Pit Match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle at Extreme Rules this past October. The role, however, was eventually given to UFC Icon Daniel Cormier.

In what capacity would you like to see Ken Shamrock on WWE TV again? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give a H/T credit to Sportskeeda if you use quotes from this article.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes