Previously "banned" superstar makes surprise appearance in Elimination Chamber and accidentally helps Roman Reigns

Elimination Chamber may not have ended as Montreal and other fans wanted as Roman Reigns retained his Undisputed Universal Championship. It certainly wasn't an unexpected result, but for those who haven't been following the WWE rumor mill, there was the shocking appearance of the Usos, who were previously banned from entering Canada.

Both Jimmy and Jey Uso were banned from entering Canada as a result of previous DUI cases in the US.

It was, however, rumored that The Usos had their visa entry ban overturned ahead of the Elimination Chamber. Although Jimmy Uso did his due diligence by helping The Tribal Chief, Jey Uso didn't do the same.

Instead, Jey Uso simply stood there like a statue, still unsure about the decision that he was going to make. Unfortunately for Sami Zayn, things would unfold as he accidentally speared Jey Uso, following which Roman Reigns hit the former Honorary Uce with multiple chair shots to pick up the win.

Montreal was evidently deflated at Sami Zayn's loss. However, it was a clear indication that nothing is going to stop WWE from going ahead with the Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes match - which is now fully confirmed as the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night 2.

