"Prizefighter crying" - Vince Russo lashes out at WWE's booking on SmackDown (Exclusive)

WWE SmackDown featured a video promo involving Kevin Owens this week. The Prizefighter addressed his issues with Sami Zayn. Owens asked Sami to "come find me" at Elimination Chamber.

During a recent episode of BroDown on Backstage Pass, Vince Russo criticized WWE's booking when it comes to Kevin Owens, noting he wasn't a fan of wrestlers getting emotional on television.

"This is the Prizefighter crying. Yeah, he's a prizefighter. Remember, they tell us a million times he's a prizefighter. I never saw Chuck Wepner cry. All right. Chuck Wepner was a prizefighter, man. Never saw Chuck Wepner cry."

He continued:

"Now we got guys crying. We got guys saying they love each other. Great, bro. Wrestling used to be for men. They used to call it a male soap opera. This is a lady's soap opera now." [34:52 onwards]

Earlier on the podcast, Russo pointed out a big mistake with the Sami Zayn promo from this week's SmackDown. For those who didn't watch, Zayn addressed his feud with Owens via satellite on the show.

"Sami is sitting there at home. He's gonna be out for a while and he's got nerve damage in his neck. Where's your neck brace, bro? And I'm not talking about the gimmick ones. Give me a real neck brace. Bro, if you've got nerve damage on your neck, it just happened, and you're gonna be out for a while—you're probably wearing a neck brace, bro." [15:46 onwards]

Sami said he wasn't cleared to compete but did allude to an upcoming feud with his former best friend. Fans will have to wait to see if both men collide at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

