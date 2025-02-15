WWE veteran points out big mistake with Sami Zayn on SmackDown (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Feb 15, 2025 07:25 GMT
Sami Zayn has been out of action for the last couple of weeks. (Image via WWE.com).
Sami Zayn has been out of action for the last couple of weeks (Image via wwe.com)

Sami Zayn popped up on WWE SmackDown this week. He appeared via satellite to provide an update on his medical condition. Zayn promised to sort out his differences with Kevin Owens upon his return.

During a recent episode of BroDown on Backstage Pass, Vince Russo had some things to say about Sami Zayn's promo from SmackDown. The former WWE writer pointed out how Zayn was not wearing a neck brace despite suffering a neck injury.

"Sami is sitting there at home. He's gonna be out for a while and he's got nerve damage in his neck. Where's your neck brace, bro? And I'm not talking about the gimmick ones. Give me a real neck brace."
Russo added:

"Bro, if you've got nerve damage on your neck, it just happened, and you're gonna be out for a while—you're probably wearing a neck brace, bro." [From 15:46 onwards]

While Sami Zayn didn't provide a timeline for his WWE return, he did imply he'd go after Kevin Owens after his comeback. It remains to be seen when these two former best friends will confront each other next on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

