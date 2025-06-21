Problem with WWE having many matches on every show explained by Vince Russo (Exclusive)

WWE is arguably the biggest company in the professional wrestling world. The business operates by hosting multiple shows throughout the week, which brings in more and more viewers to the product. Ever since Triple H took creative control of the company, the quality of the product has improved in the eyes of most fans.

Former WWE employee Vince Russo believes that the product should focus more on the entertainment aspect of World Wrestling Entertainment. Under the leadership of The Game, WWE has placed a greater emphasis on in-ring quality and showcased a higher standard of matches.

During the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo stated that focusing solely on wrestling will only attract wrestling fans to the product. He believes that if they focus more on the entertainment side, it would open up more avenues, attracting more people to the product.

"If you're a straightforward wrestling show, the only people that are going to watch it are wrestling fans. If you're an entertainment show, you open it up you broaden your horizons and more and more people will watch, but you know those that think it should be match after match after match are the the loudest minority," Russo said. [32:39 onwards]

Triple H and his creative team are currently gearing up for the Night of Champions PLE scheduled for next week. Following John Cena's scathing promo on this week's episode of SmackDown, the excitement for the upcoming show has grown tenfold.

