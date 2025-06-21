  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Problem with WWE having many matches on every show explained by Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Problem with WWE having many matches on every show explained by Vince Russo (Exclusive)

By Faiz Ahmed
Published Jun 21, 2025 10:25 GMT
Triple H should focus more on entertainment according to veteran. (Image via WWE.com)
Triple H should focus more on entertainment according to veteran. (Image via WWE.com)

WWE is arguably the biggest company in the professional wrestling world. The business operates by hosting multiple shows throughout the week, which brings in more and more viewers to the product. Ever since Triple H took creative control of the company, the quality of the product has improved in the eyes of most fans.

Ad

Former WWE employee Vince Russo believes that the product should focus more on the entertainment aspect of World Wrestling Entertainment. Under the leadership of The Game, WWE has placed a greater emphasis on in-ring quality and showcased a higher standard of matches.

During the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo stated that focusing solely on wrestling will only attract wrestling fans to the product. He believes that if they focus more on the entertainment side, it would open up more avenues, attracting more people to the product.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"If you're a straightforward wrestling show, the only people that are going to watch it are wrestling fans. If you're an entertainment show, you open it up you broaden your horizons and more and more people will watch, but you know those that think it should be match after match after match are the the loudest minority," Russo said. [32:39 onwards]

Triple H and his creative team are currently gearing up for the Night of Champions PLE scheduled for next week. Following John Cena's scathing promo on this week's episode of SmackDown, the excitement for the upcoming show has grown tenfold.

About the author
Faiz Ahmed

Faiz Ahmed

Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.

Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.

When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.

When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications