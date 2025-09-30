"Professional p**sies" - Triple H & WWE get blasted by veteran

Triple H and WWE have been heavily criticized by a veteran. The sports entertainment juggernaut has come under scrutiny for some of its decisions lately, and one particular step divided the fans.

At the end of July, Netflix aired a docuseries, WWE: Unreal, which gave fans a detailed look inside the writers' room and what goes on in Gorilla during a WWE event. During the six-part series, many wrestlers were seen sharing emotional moments backstage.

Sharing his thoughts on his YouTube channel, former WWE writer Vince Russo blasted the stars and called out Triple H as well.

"I am just gonna say this, bro, I have never seen a bigger bunch of p**sies in my life. They're p**sies, bro. When, how, where, or why wrestlers became p**sies. They are absolute pussies, and it's pathetic. This is officially, clearly, no longer professional wrestling. This is professional p**sies," he said.

Russo added that the show became a parody of itself and then criticized HHH for his actions backstage during the filming of Unreal.

"All freaking Triple H does is, somebody comes through the curtain, he pops out of his chair, and he's hugging them, and he's whispering in their ear, and he's putting his hands on their shoulder. It is so freaking p**sy. It's cringe. It is freaking cringe," he said.

Russo has previously criticized WWE: Unreal, saying that it dilutes the secrets of the business and draws back the curtain too much on what happens backstage.

Triple H defended WWE: Unreal

Despite criticism from some fans and wrestling veterans, Triple H defended WWE: Unreal. The Cerebral Assassin said that people already know much about the behind-the-scenes stuff in pro wrestling.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, he said that people complaining that the docuseries exposes the business are already doing podcasts that talk about what's going on behind the scenes.

The Game said that the purpose of the series was to show the heart and passion that everyone puts into making a great product for the fans.

