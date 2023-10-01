Protected WWE Superstar suffers surprising loss in nearly 4 months

A protected WWE Superstar suffered a surprising loss in nearly four months on today's NXT No Mercy. The name in question is Bron Breakker.

Breakker and Baron Corbin kicked off the show. Both stars started attacking each other before the bell rang. However, once they stepped inside the ring, the duo showed a great display of action.

In the last stages of the bout, Breakker tried to hit a spear, but Corbin countered it and hit him with a chokeslam. However, Mr. Stone came out of nowhere to distract the 25-year-old, which helped Baron to hit the End of Days and win the match.

Expand Tweet

Bron Breakker suffered a loss against a main event star after nearly four months. His last defeat came against Seth Rollins on June 20, 2023, where The Visionary defended his World Heavyweight Championship.

Breakker has been improving his in-ring skills a lot, and he has shown time and again that he might be main roster-ready. Let's see what WWE has in store for the NXT star.

What did you think of the match between Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker? Let us know in the comments section below.