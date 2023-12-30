Mercedes Moné recently took to social media to drop another major hint suggesting that she could be returning to WWE.

However, a report from Fightful Select has suggested that even though Moné had a meeting with WWE officials, the talks failed to progress, and WWE walked away because of it. She is expected to appear in some other promotions very soon.

Moné departed the Stamford-based company in 2021 after a dispute with the creative team. Following her exit, the former Sasha Banks appeared in World Wonder Ring Stardom and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Taking to her Instagram story, the former IWGP Women's Champion recently shared a selfie with a Triple H poster in the background.

Expand Tweet

Reacting to the cryptic Instagram story, fans on social media claimed that Moné should return to WWE under a solid storyline. One Twitter user also suggested the idea of her returning at WrestleMania 40. Meanwhile, one fan drew a comparison with CM Punk's WWE return. The Best In The World also teased his return in a similar pattern on social media.

Moné herself has not confirmed her next destination in the professional wrestling industry. Rumors suggest that she could end up signing with AEW.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Booker T believes Triple H will bring back Mercedes Moné to WWE

Booker T has claimed that Mercedes Moné will be returning to WWE under Triple H's regime. 2023 saw the historic WWE return of CM Punk after he departed the company back in 2014.

Speaking on The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T predicted that Moné would make her return to WWE by next year. The wrestling legend stated that the issues between Moné and WWE might've eased off, especially after Triple H's takeover of the company. He said:

"The thing is, obviously, there’s a new regime in town. There’s a different way of thinking in town. Maybe some of the issues that she was not too pleased with before are no longer a factor. It says it on his shirt: Hell froze over, and CM Punk came back after ten years. You know what I mean? There’s a lane for Sasha Banks to stash Mercedes Mone, and I’m making a prediction. I’m calling it. She’s back in 2024. In WWE, it’s a done deal in my mind.”

Expand Tweet

Following her WWE exit, Mercedes Moné won the IWGP Women's Championship by defeating Kairi Sane, who herself returned to WWE in 2023 and is now a part of Damage CTRL.

The 31-year-old is currently recovering from a long-term injury. It remains to be seen what her next move would be.

Are you interested to see Mercedes Moné return to WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.