"Put down the pipe old man" - WWE Universe brutally trolls Hall of Famer for his recent claims about Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated stars in WWE history, male or female. Having won a whopping 14 women's titles, she is guaranteed to go down as a legend of the business. However, fans feel that her father, Ric Flair, might have gone a bit too far in praising his daughter.

The Nature Boy holds the record for the most world title reigns in history, tied with John Cena at 16 world titles. The Queen is creeping up to that record, as she has won the SmackDown Women's Championship 7 times, the RAW Women's Championship 6 times and the Divas Championship once.

She is the current SmackDown Women's Champion, and it won't be surprising if she overtakes her father's record of 16 world titles in the coming years. In a recent interview, Ric Flair claimed that Charlotte Flair would become as big as Serena Williams if she surpasses his record.

This statement invited a lot of ridicule and mockery from the WWE Universe, who were quite amused by Ric Flair's claim.

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia



wrestlelamia.co.uk/ric-flair-clai… Ric Flair: Charlotte would be 'as big as Serena Williams' if she surpasses 16 Title reigns. Ric Flair: Charlotte would be 'as big as Serena Williams' if she surpasses 16 Title reigns.wrestlelamia.co.uk/ric-flair-clai… https://t.co/fIDs0JRu7C

Red @raj_6909 @wrestlelamia Put down the pipe old man @wrestlelamia Put down the pipe old man

JJBigfoot @JoshuaJ67149889 @wrestlelamia Not even close come on man @wrestlelamia Not even close come on man

shabbsart🐧 @shabbsart @wrestlelamia 🤣

yes an roman reigns > tom Brady, right? yes an roman reigns > tom Brady, right? @wrestlelamia 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 yes an roman reigns > tom Brady, right?

CasuallyCritical @CasCritical



This is an apples to oranges comparison. @wrestlelamia Serena Williams is one of the most renowned TENNIS players, not just women's tennis players..in HISTORY,This is an apples to oranges comparison. @wrestlelamia Serena Williams is one of the most renowned TENNIS players, not just women's tennis players..in HISTORY,This is an apples to oranges comparison.

Tim @ZippySaturn @wrestlelamia I think there are 2 very blatant reasons this wouldn't be the case... @wrestlelamia I think there are 2 very blatant reasons this wouldn't be the case...

Pat @patfc91 @wrestlelamia What a ridiculous thing to say @wrestlelamia What a ridiculous thing to say

Bradley Dolphin @Dolphin86 @wrestlelamia Who let ric flair get on the crack again @wrestlelamia Who let ric flair get on the crack again

What exactly did WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair say about Charlotte Flair?

Ric Flair has his own podcast called To Be The Man. On a recent episode, he made the aforementioned claim. He was asked who he would like to see break his record, and he named his daughter without hesitation.

“Charlotte, without even thinking. I think it would make a statement heard around the world. She would overnight be as big as Serena Williams. Absolutely. She would be recognized in that light. They’re finally getting to the point where the women athletes are getting recognition. Women are getting more recognition, period, in business and in the business world, which is only fair. If Charlotte were to break our record, I mean, why not? I can tell you right now, we’re not talking about a 2.5 (the rating), we’re talking about a 3.5 with me and Cena walking out there the day she breaks the record. It’s very conceivable she could.” (H/T Fightful)

Charlotte Flair was challenged by Rhea Ripley on the most recent episode of WWE RAW after the Eradicator outlasted 29 other women to win the Royal Rumble. They will square off for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

This will be their second clash at the Showcase of the Immortals. Their first came at WrestleMania 36 when the 36-year-old star defeated the Australian powerhouse to win the NXT Women's Championship.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 3209 votes