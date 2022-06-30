"Put some respect on our name" - Bianca Belair urges peers to treat WWE superstars like real athletes

Bianca Belair urged her fellow peers from the sports world to treat WWE Superstars in the same manner that they treat real athletes. In a recent interview with Ashley Nicole Moss of Sports Illustrated, the current RAW Women's Champion was asked if she felt that other athletes respected her and other wrestlers as fellow athletes or looked down upon them as entertainers.

The EST of WWE did not hold back and agreed that she feels WWE stars and other pro wrestlers aren't treated in the same manner by their peers from the NBA or NFL. She urged them to "put some respect" on their name.

"I feel like there's a little bit of, 'you're not really an athlete'. The thing is I don't try to take offense because I didn't come from the WWE world. You know, I didn't grow up watching wrestling, I never aspired to be a WWE Superstar. I wanted to be an Olympic track athlete, I wanted to be an Olympic gymnast...I was an athlete my whole life. So, I understand how it is from the outside looking in. But now that I'm in the inside of WWE and I'm a WWE Superstar, all I gotta say is and I mean athletes, put some respect in our name.", said Bianca.

Bianca Belair @BiancaBelairWWE 🏾 🏾 twitter.com/ashnicolemoss/… Ashley Nicole Moss @AshNicoleMoss



in my convo with



‘put some respect on our name.’in my convo with @BiancaBelairWWE — i asked her if she feels WWE stars aren’t seen as ‘real athletes’ by their peers in the sports world and the EST didn’t hold back: ‘put some respect on our name.’ in my convo with @BiancaBelairWWE — i asked her if she feels WWE stars aren’t seen as ‘real athletes’ by their peers in the sports world and the EST didn’t hold back: https://t.co/YkEQMXRWYx Put some respect on our name Put some respect on our name👏🏾👏🏾 twitter.com/ashnicolemoss/…

Belair also added how she was the first black woman to headline WrestleMania 37 with currently suspended superstar Sasha Banks, where she won her first ever Women's Championship.

She also recalled winning an ESPY Award for the match and added that she wants to "change the game" by putting WWE on the map with the help of such feats. Belair further added that she and fellow Superstars have to cut five to eight minute promos inside the ring without the help of teleprompters and do high risk maneuvers.

Twitter showers Bianca Belair with support for her statement

Fans on Twitter showered Bianca Belair with loads of support for her bold statement and agreed with what she said. Many agreed that WWE Superstars should be treated with respect for how she, along with other Superstars, takes huge risks to entertain fans with their athletic prowess.

Dani ミ☆ @danif_9

They probably blind

(love they you always put that in the match when you two together) @BiancaBelairWWE If anyone wanna tell me rhea and you basically flying through the air at the same time is not athleticThey probably blind(love they you always put that in the match when you two together) @BiancaBelairWWE If anyone wanna tell me rhea and you basically flying through the air at the same time is not athleticThey probably blind(love they you always put that in the match when you two together)

flores @bflores_19 @BiancaBelairWWE Wrestlers are real athletes because they have to work physically to be in the best shape they can be and mentally when is exhausting traveling and the criticism/negativity being brought by the wrestling community. @BiancaBelairWWE Wrestlers are real athletes because they have to work physically to be in the best shape they can be and mentally when is exhausting traveling and the criticism/negativity being brought by the wrestling community.

One user reminded everybody of Lawrence Taylor who said that main eventing WrestleMania 11 was the most exhausting thing he ever did.

Smitty7489 @smitty7489 @BiancaBelairWWE Lawrence Taylor a top 3 all time NFL player said...main eventing wrestlemania and having a match was the most exhausting thing he ever did. Put that in to context if you doubt if wrestlers are athletes. @BiancaBelairWWE Lawrence Taylor a top 3 all time NFL player said...main eventing wrestlemania and having a match was the most exhausting thing he ever did. Put that in to context if you doubt if wrestlers are athletes.

Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women's Title against Carmella at the company's upcoming premium live event - Money in the Bank.

Mella has played mind games with Belair over the last few weeks but the latter got the laugh on last week's RAW. It remains to be seen if Belair can keep her title intact at MITB.

We got a DX member to talk about one of their most memorable segments. Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far