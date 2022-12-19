Montez Ford of Street Profits has sent a message to the WWE Universe and a warning to Judgment Day ahead of their tag team match this Monday on RAW.

Damian Priest delivered a message to Street Profits earlier today and claimed that Montez and Angelo were in for a rough night on RAW. Montez Ford took to Twitter and responded with a warning of his own.

Montez took to Twitter to claim that the WWE Universe should put their seatbelts on before tuning into RAW tomorrow night.

"TOMORROW NIGHT ON #WWERaw, AN EARLY GIFT FOR THE WWE UNIVERSE. STREET PROFITS vs. JUDGMENT DAY. PUT YO MF SEATBELTS ON, CUZ WE MAY SLAP A BIH. GANG. GANG," tweeted Montez Ford.

Montez Ford set for a reality show with WWE Superstar

Montez Ford is the husband of RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and the power couple is set to feature in an upcoming reality television show.

During an interview with Comicbook, The EST said she is nervous about the show but is excited to share her life with the world.

“I will say that I used to have a little bit of downtime at home, but now I guess I won’t have any [laughs]. The icing on the cake is that I get to do it with my husband, it’s exciting. I am nervous, I never thought that I’d be doing a reality type show but my husband is full of life," said Belair.

The RAW Women's Champion noted that they are pulling the curtain back a little bit on their personal lives and they are looking forward to showing fans who they are outside of the ring.

"So now, I get to share that with the world. But I’m excited and I’m also nervous. We’re exposing ourselves and our family and pulling the curtain back a little bit and showing a balance between who we are in the ring but also outside of the ring. It’s exciting, it is exciting times," she added. [H/T Fightful]

Many fans are hoping to see Montez Ford break out as a singles star in the company down the line. It will be interesting to see if Montez gets the chance to show what he is truly capable of as a WWE Superstar in the future.

Would you like to see Montez Ford be a singles star or have the Street Profits remain a tag team?

