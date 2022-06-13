Shane Helms and other veterans worked double shifts for WWE shows last week

Shane Helms, former WWE Superstar turned producer, and other veterans produced matches for RAW and SmackDown last week.

The match producers worked double shifts last week for the two brands. In the main event of SmackDown, Riddle defeated Sami Zayn with the stipulation that if he won, he'd challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

On RAW last week, Judgment Day added a new member to their faction: Finn Balor. With his assistance, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest turned on Edge.

Based on reports by Fightful, the promo by Cody Rhodes was produced by Jamie Noble.

Fightful also shared a list of producers for the other matches for RAW:

Former WWE Superstar Kenny Dykstra oversaw Becky Lynch vs. Dana Brooke

WWE veteran Abyss produced The Miz vs. Riddle

Michael Hayes produced The Usos vs. The Street Profits

Adam Pearce was responsible for Bobby Lashley's promo against Theory

Shane Helms oversaw Veer Mahaan vs. Dominik Mysterio

Petey Williams produced the Judgment Day segment

Adam Pearce also produced Omos vs. Cedric Alexander

Shawn Daivari worked production for Ezekiel vs. Otis

The Fatal Four-Way Match between Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Doudrop, and Alexa Bliss to become the #1 contender for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Title was produced by Petey Williams and Molly Holly.

The same producers also worked on matches on the blue brand:

The Men's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match between Sheamus and Drew McIntyre was produced by Abyss and Ariya Daivari

Kenny Dykstra oversaw Lacey Evans' Money in the Bank Qualifying Match against Xia Li

Petey Williams produced Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi

The Intercontinental Championship Match between Ricochet and Gunther was overseen by Jamie Noble and Curtis Axel

Michael Hayes and Shane Helms produced Riddle vs. Sami Zayn

Riddle is set to face Roman Reigns next week

Following his win against Sami Zayn on SmackDown last week, Riddle will now face The Tribal Chief on the upcoming episode of the blue brand.

After the tag team unification match against The Usos, an angry Riddle said Reigns was nothing but a "tribal piece of trash" for assaulting Randy Orton.

The Head of the Table, who has not been seen on WWE TV over the past couple of weeks, took to Twitter to respond to Riddle's win:

"Now I have to leave the private island…jump on the private yacht….and then board the private jet just to smash this idiot on #Smackdown Tribal Chief problems."

It will be Reigns' first title defense following his win at WrestleMania 38 against Brock Lesnar. It seems an adamant Riddle will leave no stone unturned to defeat the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, who has been undefeated since Payback 2019.

