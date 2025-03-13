"Quit your b***hing" - WWE veteran responds to Carmella's major claims

Carmella became the talk of the town when WWE opted not to renew her contract. Recently, Dutch Mantell reacted to Mella's major claims against the company and the management.

Carmella's time with WWE ended earlier this year. Later, Mella went on a podcast and made multiple claims about how she was treated after the birth of her first child, and the company decided to punish her for it.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran reacted to Carmella's claims and rebutted some of her points. Moreover, Mantell thinks the company wouldn't punish a woman for giving birth, as many female stars were with WWE or re-signed a new contract, despite Carmella's claims.

"Listen, all I can say is quit your b***hing and be thankful that you got 12 years out of that company. If she's as bad as you say she is, she d*mn sure didn't earn it; not by her wrestling... Well, there's a lot of females they've renewed because they have all been there for a while. So, that blows your first accusation out of the water, and she had a baby. Well, didn't Becky Lynch have a baby, too?" Mantell said. (From 01:03 to 02:00)

Carmella claims women in WWE are underpaid

Carmella was once at the top of the division when she won the Money in the Bank contract and became the SmackDown Women's Champion. However, the glory days were almost a decade ago, and The Princess of Staten Island hasn't been involved with wrestling in a while.

In an interview on Kail Lowry's Barely Famous podcast, Mella stated that women are underpaid in the Stamford-based promotion. She stated there was a long way to go before the gap was closed.

"It is 2025. But we still have a long way to go with equality. I think many of the women there are extremely underpaid compared to the men, and that’s just a fact. Everyone there knows it. The women working there know it, and they maybe can’t say it because they’re working. So let me say it. I’m gonna say it and speak up for them because it’s important, and there’s some work to do. I feel like," she said.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for the star post-WWE exit.

