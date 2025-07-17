R-Truth addresses fan reaction to his WWE release

R-Truth has responded to the outpouring of fan support during his brief exit from WWE. On June 1, the veteran revealed on X that he would be let go by the company following the expiration of his contract. A beloved figure backstage and among fans, social media was quickly filled with messages of support for the 53-year-old.

Fans flocked to social media to voice their opinions against WWE's decision as the company faced significant backlash. Truth then surprisingly showed up at the Money in the Bank PLE, attacking John Cena during a tag team match. It was later revealed that he signed a new deal with the promotion.

While Truth thanked fans on the subsequent episode of RAW, he addressed how he felt during that period in a recent appearance on Toronto Sun's No Holds Barred podcast.

“The outreach, dawg. The love. I think it was meant for me, and it was meant for everybody, man. It was through all social media, having over 100 million reactions of emotions and of unifying on one thing. So if anything, it showed that we all can come together on something regardless of what, how, when, [or] where. Boom, we all came together on something. So that was showing the good in humanity, man. That was great,” he said. [0:52-1:28]

Check out the full conversation below:

R-Truth made a drastic change to his persona following his return. He cut off his braids on RAW and said he would be known as Ron Killings going forward while asking everybody to put respect on his name.

R-Truth is involved in a feud with Aleister Black on SmackDown

Soon after his return, R-Truth briefly feuded with John Cena, facing the Undisputed WWE Champion in a non-title match on SmackDown. The former US Champion then got involved in a feud with Aleister Black after he attacked the 40-year-old's opponent, Kit Wilson, when the Dutch star was making his way to the ring.

On the June 27 episode of SmackDown, Aleister got his revenge when he blindsided Truth with a Black Mass. This led to a match between the two stars on the blue brand's show last week, with Truth emerging victorious after an O'Connor roll.

With Truth completely embracing a new side of his WWE persona, fans will be waiting to see what is next for him.

Please credit the Toronto Sun's No Holds Barred podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you take quotes from the first half of this article.

