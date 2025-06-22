R-Truth gets new look after major WWE SmackDown win against John Cena

WWE Superstar R-Truth is all charged up since returning to the company at Money in the Bank. The 53-year-old won the non-title match against John Cena on this past Friday's SmackDown via DQ, after Cena hit him with the title. Truth might have been laid out, but he certainly won the match against his 'Childhood Idol.' Before this, he had lost the contest to Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24.
After the win, Truth unveiled a new look on X/Twitter. He posted an image of himself, where he is seen wearing black sunglasses and a Dungaree suit. The veteran also wore a black round cap on his head, since he had also chopped off his tresses a few weeks ago on RAW.
Truth is, in fact, in a different zone altogether since his return to the Stamford-based promotion following his release earlier this month. He no longer roams around backstage, doing comedy and nonsensical stuff. The present R-Truth is more serious, violent, and means business.
She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!
This week on SmackDown, he attacked Pretty Deadly's Kit Wilson before the latter's match against Aleister Black. There was no reason for Truth to go after Wilson, but he did.
WWE officially changes R-Truth's name on SmackDown
When R-Truth returned to the company and addressed the fans on RAW after Money in the Bank, he referred to himself as Ron Killings (his real name). WWE also released merch using his real name.
However, it appears that the company will still refer to him as R-Truth, despite teasing a name change. The banner advertising his match against Cena also listed him as R-Truth rather than Ron Killings.
This past Friday on SmackDown, the company teased a feud between Truth and Aleister Black. With the veteran winning the bout against Cena, it remains to be seen who will be his next opponent in the promotion.