R-Truth could beat John Cena at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, legend says

R-Truth will face Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. Although Cena is the heavy favorite to win the non-title match, Eric Bischoff believes a shock victory for Truth cannot be ruled out.

On May 10, Cena retained his title against Randy Orton at Backlash. Despite receiving help from Truth to secure the win, the 17-time World Champion put the 53-year-old through a table at the post-show press conference.

Bischoff performed as an on-screen WWE authority figure from 2002 to 2005 before briefly returning in 2019 as a behind-the-scenes Executive Director. On his 83 Weeks podcast, the 2021 Hall of Famer explained why Truth could cause an upset.

"WWE has become, thankfully, fairly unpredictable," Bischoff said. "They're willing to do things now that they wouldn't have done several years ago when Vince [McMahon] was calling the shots. I know this seems absurd, [but] I wouldn't sleep on R-Truth," he said. [24:58–25:19]

Truth faced Cena in three televised singles matches in 2011. Their most notable bout took place at Capitol Punishment, where Cena retained the WWE Championship in the main event.

Eric Bischoff predicts Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul at WWE SNME

Saturday Night's Main Event will feature five matches, including Jey Uso's World Heavyweight Championship defense against Logan Paul.

In Eric Bischoff's opinion, the creative team is unlikely to take the title off Uso at this stage due to his high merchandise sales.

"This is just strictly business. To me, I'd be sitting down making this decision with a calculator and a schedule in my hand, and I would go with Uso." [24:33–24:43]

Elsewhere on the card, Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins will take on CM Punk and Sami Zayn in a tag team match. Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre (Steel Cage Match) and Zelina Vega vs. Chelsea Green (for the Women's United States Championship) have also been announced for the show.

