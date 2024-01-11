R-Truth changes up his look after "making the cut" with The Judgment Day

WWE RAW star R-Truth has revealed a new look after "making the cut" with The Judgment Day faction.

The veteran returned to the promotion at Survivor Series: WarGames after spending over a year on the shelf. He went down with a torn quad during a match against Grayson Waller in NXT in November 2022. R-Truth returned during a backstage segment at Survivor Series and now believes that he is a member of The Judgment Day.

He has invaded the heel faction's clubhouse backstage on RAW several times and teamed up with The Miz on the Day 1 edition of the red brand to defeat Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh. However, the former United States Champion viewed the match as a test by The Judgment Day and still thinks he is a part of the group.

The 51-year-old took to Instagram today to claim he has "made the Judgment Day cut." He also shared that he got himself a new haircut, and you can check it out in his post below.

Bill Apter praises R-Truth for his work on WWE RAW

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently complimented the returning star for being so entertaining every week on WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Apter claimed that he looks forward to R-Truth appearing on RAW every week. He added that the 54-time 24/7 Champion has hit his stride as a performer and deserves the push he is getting on WWE television.

"R-Truth, at this point, in my book, when I am watching RAW, I can't wait for him to come on. I enjoy the whole character. Not only is it entertaining, it's just, it's good. He is finally hitting a stride after being away for such a long time that he rightfully deserves. He is a terrific guy. I know him really well. But this is like the peak of characterization for him."

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

The Judgment Day has evolved into one of the most powerful factions on the entire roster. It will be interesting to see if the group welcomes any more members in 2024.

