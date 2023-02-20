R-Truth has funny response to WWE legend getting trolled on Twitter

WWE star R-Truth had a witty response to a fan who shared a funny tweet about wrestling legend Shane 'Hurricane' Helms.

Truth has been out of action since November after he suffered an injury while wrestling Grayson Waller on an episode of NXT. The former multi-time champion in WWE had his recovery further delayed after he suffered an infection and is not expected to return for quite some time.

Despite not being around, Truth continues to remain a comedy legend both on-screen and on social media. When someone posted a funny picture of Shane Helms from one of WWE's video games, the longtime industry veteran joked that the image would not fit in with WWE's PG television ratings.

Check out the exchange below:

While talking about the segment, R-Truth used one of his most popular lines, which became a huge meme in the internet wrestling community.

"I don’t even know if that’s PG."

R-Truth has won the WWE 24/7 Championship 53 times

The veteran may not be considered one of WWE's most highly regarded champions, but he does have a record that will never be topped. Truth won the 24/7 Championship 53 times. WWE has since faded the title off of their programming even though it was well-liked by those backstage.

Aside from the 24/7 Title, Truth is a former United States Champion, Hardcore Champion, and tag team champion in WWE. He was also a two-time world champion for the National Wrestling Alliance.

R-Truth is a much-loved superstar among fans because of his funny antics and great in-ring athleticism. Prior to his injury, the former United States Champion last fought on the main roster during the October 24, 2022, episode of RAW, where he defeated The Miz.

It remains to be seen when the legend will return to the ring following his injury.

